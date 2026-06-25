NYSC releases passing out schedule for 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 corps members

Paulette Orjime, Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) headquarters has approved Thursday, 9th July, 2026, as the passing-out date for the 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream One Corps Members.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Directorate Headquarters in Abuja

According to the statement, the series of activities heralding the event will commence on Tuesday 23rd June, 2026, and will include Job Advisory and Counselling (JAC), by the NYSC and other relevant agencies, registration and clearing of Corps Members by Local Government Inspectors (LGIs), as well as the signing of final clearance by the Zonal Inspectors.

The low-key event will feature the distribution of Certificates of National Service to only the deserving Corps Members in all the Local Government Areas of the country.

The Director-General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, wishes the Corps Members a successful winding-up and passing-out exercise.

He also urged them to allow the core values of the Scheme to guide them in their post service relationships as good ambassadors of NYSC.

For a better society

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