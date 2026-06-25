Niger Assembly suspends plenary indefinitely over rift with Gov

The Niger State House of Assembly has suspended plenary indefinitely, citing “unresolved issues” with the executive arm of the state government.

The suspension followed a motion moved by Mohammed Abubakar Kabir, member representing Chanchaga Constituency, popularly known as Ustaz, urging the House to suspend proceedings until all “unresolved issues” with the executive “are addressed.”

Although he did not disclose the alleged unresolved issues, Ustaz told the House that posterity would judge members if they continued to allow pending issues with the executive to be swept under the carpet.

He added that the current lawmakers must take action to safeguard the independence of the legislative arm.

The motion was seconded by Abdulrahman Gambo, a member representing Borgu Constituency.

Subsequently, Jibrin Ndagi-Baba, member representing Lavun Constituency, moved a counter-motion, arguing that there was no need to suspend the day’s business over issues with the executive arm.

The debate between supporters and opponents of the motion nearly degenerated into a rowdy session, with the majority of members insisting that the House suspend plenary.

Consequently, the Speaker, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, intervened and appealed for calm and respect for differing opinions.

After heated arguments, the Speaker directed that the motion be put to a vote, and members in support of suspending plenary carried the day.

The House subsequently suspended plenary indefinitely and retired into an executive session to discuss the alleged “unresolved issues.”

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