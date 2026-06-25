“Mr. Project” Wike Sets the Bar: FCT’s road revolution forces Local Councils into overdrive

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike’s bold push for development is now the gold standard and hands-on playbook for grassroots governance nationwide.

That was the headline message from the chairmen of Kuje and Gwagwalada Area Councils at the landmark unveiling of the Gwagwalada-Kuje Dual Carriageway. Both leaders said Wike’s results have handed local government bosses a clear “marching order” to deliver high-impact projects in their own domains.

Speaking after the road commissioning, the council heads explained how the Minister’s infrastructure masterplan is reshaping what local administration looks like on the ground.

Gwagwalada Area Council Chairman, Hon. Mohammed Kasim, said Wike’s speed in rolling out critical projects has reset expectations for what local government can achieve. He credited the Minister widely called “Mr. Project” with creating a model the whole country can copy.

“We see the Honourable Minister, who has rightfully been nicknamed ‘Mr. Project’ as a Messiah for the nation, not just the FCT,” Kasim stated.

“With projects like this, he is making the country proud and making the FCT a better place to live. He is opening up satellite towns and connecting communities everywhere so that everyone feels the true impact of governance.”

Fueled by that example, Kasim said his administration is now fast-tracking a full “7-point agenda” built on responsive governance. The plan covers local security, agriculture, health, education, inclusive governance, and targeted skills training for women, youths, and persons with disabilities.

Pressed on whether councils can match Wike’s pace despite old systemic problems, Kasim was firm; excuses are over.

“Yes, we will do it despite all odds. We assumed office at a time when we inherited a lot of liabilities, but that can never be an excuse for failure. By the grace of God, and just as the Minister has charged us, we have a marching order to follow suit. We are committed to delivering the dividends of democracy and sustainable social development to our electorate,” the Gwagwalada Chairman declared.

On his part, the Chairman of Kuje Area Council, Hon. Danjuma backed the benchmark Wike has set, saying his work ethic is fixing governance gaps that lingered for years.

Shekwolo said the new dual carriageway is already delivering economic gains.

“For the first time, traveling from Kuje to the Gwagwalada Area Council will take just 10 to 15 minutes, unlike before when it took more than an hour to get there,” he noted.

He also pointed to a major security win. The corridor used to be a danger zone after dark, but that’s changed.

“In terms of security, this road used to be incredibly difficult to ply in the past, especially after 6:00 PM. These days, however, you can travel along this road even up to midnight because streetlights have been installed and the road is completely motorable,” he added, while commending the teamwork between the FCT Minister and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

By linking satellite towns and holding area councils to the same high standard, Wike’s style of governance is sparking a full administrative reset across the FCT’s local government system.

For a better society

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