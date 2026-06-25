Ministry of Foreign Affairs celebrates women in Diplomacy

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs joins the global community in celebrating the remarkable achievements, resilience and leadership of women in diplomacy.

It stated that on this historic day, they honour the trailblazing Nigerian women who have broken barriers, shaped foreign policy, and advanced Nigeria’s interests on the world stage with distinction, grace, and unwavering commitment to peace, development, and multilateral cooperation.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu gave the commendation in a statement issued to newsmen by the Spokesman of the Ministry Mr Kimiebi Ebienfa on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to the release, “From the corridors of the United Nations, the African Union and ECOWAS to our bilateral missions across continents, Nigerian women diplomats have consistently demonstrated exceptional competence, strategic insight, and diplomatic finesse even under difficult conditions.”

It noted that the women’s contributions have been instrumental in strengthening Nigeria’s voice in global governance, promoting South-South cooperation, advancing the Women, Peace and Security Agenda, and championing sustainable development goals.

“Whether negotiating trade agreements, fostering cultural exchanges, or leading humanitarian efforts, these outstanding women continue to embody the best of Nigerian excellence and Pan-African solidarity.”

The Ministry said it remains deeply committed to the full empowerment and inclusion of women at all levels of diplomatic service.

“We are proud of the increasing number of our women occupying senior positions as Ambassadors, Directors and Heads of Multilateral Organizations, reflecting our deliberate policy of gender mainstreaming and equal opportunity.”

It added that this celebration is not only a recognition of past and present accomplishments but also a reaffirmation of the resolve to eliminate all remaining barriers and create an even more enabling environment for the next generation of female diplomats.

“As we celebrate these outstanding women, we call on all stakeholders, government institutions, civil society, the private sector, and international partners, to continue supporting initiatives that promote gender equality, mentorship, and leadership development in diplomacy and international relations. Nigeria’s foreign policy will be stronger, more representative, and more effective when the talents of all its citizens, especially its women, are fully harnessed.

“The Ministry extends warm congratulations to all Nigerian women in diplomacy, at home and in our missions abroad, for their dedication, professionalism, and impactful service to the nation,” the statement read.

For a better society

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