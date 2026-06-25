IUT urges Rivers Govt to curb escalating rent in Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The International Union of Tenants (IUT), a global umbrella union of tenants has urged the Rivers State Government to take practical steps to stop the escalation of rent cost in the state, especially Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas.

The IUT urged the government to immediately introduce measures to halt unlawful conversion of residential buildings, address excessive rent increases and restore affordable housing supply through effective regulation.

The IUT action is in response to a letter by the National Union of Tenants of Nigeria, Rivers State chapter, calling the attention of the Rivers State Government to the need to intervene and curb the excalating cost of rentage in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor metropolis.

The NUTN Rivers chapter had in a letter signed by its secretary, Ceaser. W. Enwefah lamented the outrageous rent increase in Port Harcourt and Obio-Akpor Local Government Areas and its worsening effect on the social and economic life of the population of the city, which he said is predominated by civil servants, company employees, self-employed persons and retirees, adding that the situation had grown to a full scale crisis.

Enwefah in the letter explained that the N70,000 minimum wage received by workers could no longer cater for their housing needs, saying that about 80 percent of the urban residents of the state or about two million people, especially the civil servants’ population, spend over 150 percent of their incomes on house rent and are left with nothing to take care of their families.

Marie Linder, President of IUT in a statement, described the situation as a systemic failure.

“The situation described by our Nigerian member is deeply alarming. When tenants are forced to spend more than their entire income on rent, housing systems are no longer functioning. Housing must be treated as a human right, not a commodity,” she said.

The IUT President added, “Authorities must act now to prevent unjustified rent increases, protect affordable housing, and ensure that urban development serves people, not profit.”

Emphasizing its policy priorities, IUT said housing is a fundamental human right that must be protected and enforced by the government.

According to the statement, “Governments must ensure affordability, security of tenure, and protection against exploitation. Public authorities have a responsibility to prevent displacement and safeguard access to adequate housing for all.”

IUT therefore supports NUTN’s call for urgent government action, including introducing immediate measures to halt unlawful conversion of residential buildings to business places, addressing excessive rent increases and restoring affordable housing supply through effective regulation.

The International Union of Tenants further urged the authorities in Rivers State and at the federal level to engage constructively with the National Union of Tenants of Nigeria and to take swift, concrete steps to address the housing crisis.

“At a time when housing affordability challenges are intensifying globally, the situation in Nigeria underscores the urgent need for policy frameworks that put people before profit and ensure that no tenant is left behind.

“IUT stands in solidarity with its Nigerian members and reaffirms its commitment to advancing tenant rights and housing justice worldwide, ” the statement read.

For a better society

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