Ibom Int’l Hospital conceives to reverse medical tourism- Gov Eno

Akaiso Eyo-Akaiso, Uyo

Barely 48 hours after unveiling over two thousand village youth presidents into the security architecture of Akwa Ibom State, Governor Umo Eno has again unveiled another strategic project, Ibom International Hospital, saying it is designed to reduce medical tourism, expand access to advanced medical services and position the state as a regional healthcare hub.

The Governor also announced the employment of 2,844 health workers since March 2025.

The hospital project was unveiled in Uyo by the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, who pledged the Federal Government’s support for its completion and operation, describing it as consistent with ongoing national healthcare reforms.

Governor Eno said the Medical City represents a major investment in healthcare infrastructure and human capital, adding that the facility was conceived to serve not only Akwa Ibom residents but also patients from across Nigeria and other African countries seeking specialized medical care.

He said the project, situated on about 100 hectares of land, will accommodate multiple medical specialities and healthcare support services, equipped with advanced technology to provide treatment that meets international standards.He also acknowledged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating an environment that supports sub-national development initiatives.

Eno said the Medical City is expected to generate employment, stimulate economic activities and become financially sustainable, while strengthening the As part of efforts to improve healthcare delivery, the governor disclosed that his administration has recruited 2,844healthcare professionals since March 2025 and urged residents to enrol in the state’s health insurance scheme to advance universal health coverage.

He also announced that Akwa Ibom’s new aircraft terminal will be inaugurated in July, saying the facility would improve connectivity and support the state’s drive to attract investment and specialised medical services.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Pate commended the state government’s investment in healthcare and assured that the Federal Government would collaborate with Akwa Ibom to ensure the successful delivery of the project.

The minister also promised to facilitate engagement with Nigerian healthcare professionals in the diaspora to support Medical City’s development and urged the state to consider mandatory health insurance to broaden access to healthcare.

Giving an overview of the project, Commissioner for Health, Dr Emmanuel Ekem John, and Project Manager, Dr Teinye Isokariari, said the Medical City will feature a 10-storey complex housing 62 medical specialities supported by advanced medical technology.

Isokariari disclosed that 100 Akwa Ibom indigenes would be sent overseas for specialised training six months before the project’s completion to prepare them to operate the sophisticated equipment that will be installed at the facility.

He added that 356 foundation piles are supporting the structure to ensure long-term stability and compliance with global engineering standards.

Also speaking, the Secretary-General of the Nigerian Cancer Society, Prof. Adamu, said the project would strengthen cancer care and improve access to specialised treatment across the country, while the National President of the Nigerian Medical Association, Prof. Ernest, commended the state’s investment in healthcare personnel, particularly the introduction of retention allowances aimed at addressing workforce shortages.

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