Hijrah: Obasa, others seek Govt, citizens synergy to tackle insecurity

The Speaker of Lagos State House Of Assembly Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has called for information sharing between security agencies and their immediate communities.

He made this known on Wednesday during the 17th Annual Hijrah Lecture held at Lagos State House of Assembly Complex, Lagos.

According to Obasa, “while the leaders have responsibility as regards security, the citizens also have responsibility on how to collaborate with leaders on security.”

He challenged community leaders of Local Community Development Authorities (LCDA’s), Local government chairmen as well as vigilante groups, Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps and Civil Society Organisations to take cognisance of security in their immediate environment and report strange movement to security agencies.

“If you don’t participate in security, how do you expect protection?” the Speaker declared.

The Chairman, Organising Committee, of this year’s Hijrah, Hon Ibrahim Ajani urged Nigerians to eschew violence, criminality and demonstrate patriotism.

He stated categorically that security anywhere in the world is not sole responsibility of government.

In his own remarks, Air Commodore Lukeman Abiodun, former Director Islamic Affairs, Ethnam Airforce Base said that according to Islam, security and citizenship are inseparable.

He noted that Islam preaches the sacredness of life and sanctifies life in an environment that is peaceful.

“Islam also recognises that everything should be in order. There should be orderliness in the world even people of other religions should not be disturbed,” Abiodun said.

He spoke about ongoing simultaneous Army and Airforce operations aimed at dismantling terrorist.

Other guest lecturers, Sheikh Abdurraheem Abdullahi Salaty and Sheikh Bukhari Ahmad Ayinla restated that the government alone cannot provide security, adding that anybody who is unjust should seek justice.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2