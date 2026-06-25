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Flooding : CLO warns Anambrarians to desilt drainages to avoid loss of lives, property

by Peter Anayo0159

Phil Okose, Onitsha

The Civil Liberties Organization, CLO, Anambra State branch Wednesday warned residents of Anambra State to desilt drainages within their environment to curtail flooding menace this rainy season.

Sounding the note of warning, especially to landlords, tenants, and residents across the state and Nigeria in general, its state chairman, Comrade Evangelist Vincent Ezekwueme, said that failure to do so would result in unexpected destruction of lives and property due to the rampaging torrential rains being experienced in most parts of the country currently.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Awka, the organization said it is disgusting and disheartening that avoidable flood-related deaths had continued to wreak havoc because drainages and water channels have been blocked by wastes and poor maintenance.

In the words of the chairman: “It is of prime importance to note that many of the lives lost to flooding in recent days could have been averted if every landlord and property owner took responsibility to desilt the gutters before the rains set in.”

In a release themed, “Let Us Protect Human Life,” it stated that safeguarding lives and property during the rainy season is a collective responsibility.

“All landlords and occupants must immediately clear gutters, drainage channels, and waterways around their premises. Refuse dumping in drainages must stop.

“The Ministry of Environment should embark on aggressive public education and enforcement campaigns on flood prevention, proper waste disposal, and environmental hygiene.

“Agencies must intensify efforts to discourage and demolish illegal structures erected on natural flood channels and waterways,” he stated.

CLO also urged all citizens to treat environmental sanitation as a civic duty, not just a government responsibility, noting that a clean environment is the first line of defense against flood disasters.

 

For a better society

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