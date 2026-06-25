Dumping refuse in moats will attract stiff penalties – Edo Tourism DG

Chris Akhabue, Edo

The Director-General of the Edo State Tourism Agency, Mrs Vivian Elabor, has warned residents against dumping refuse in the state’s moats, stating that offenders will face stiff penalties.

Elabor issued the warning on Wednesday while addressing journalists in Benin City. She expressed concern that many of the moats are currently being used as refuse dumps, despite their historical and cultural significance.

According to her, the agency is committed to educating the public on the importance of preserving the moats, which were originally constructed by the ancestors to protect communities.

“Today, many people do not appreciate the value of the moats. The outside world understands the importance of preserving tourist sites, and we want our people to have the same understanding,” she said.

She emphasized that the agency is working tirelessly to restore and preserve the moats as part of Edo State’s rich cultural heritage.

“There will be stiff penalties for anyone caught disposing of waste in the moats. We must preserve our heritage and restore the legacy of the moats,” she added.

The Director-General noted that Edo State is blessed with numerous tourist attractions, with about 72 tourism sites spread across the state. She stressed that these sites remain largely underutilized and have great potential for economic growth.

Elabor further stated that the agency intends to use tourism as a tool for job creation and to boost the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

“Edo State must reduce its dependence on allocations from the centre. Tourism has a critical role to play in driving economic development, and we are determined to make Edo a leading tourism destination,” she said.

She revealed that the agency’s upcoming summit, themed ‘Edo Tourism: The New Frontier Exhibition and Fashion Show,’ is aimed at promoting the state’s rich culture and heritage.

Among the notable tourist attractions and cultural festivals highlighted were Igun Street, the Igue Festival, the Ososo Festival, the Ubiaja Festival, and the Amar Waterfall in Esanland.

Also speaking, the Director of Administration and Supplies, Mrs. Kushe Ojekhoa, announced that the 2026 Tourism Summit, Exhibition, and Fashion Show will hold from June 29 to June 30.

Ojekhoa added that winners of the fashion show will receive cash prizes, while all participants will be rewarded with participation fees to encourage creativity and support emerging talents.

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