Diri celebrates ex-Dpty Gov, Premium Trust Bank’s chairman at 60

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenegoa

Bayelsa state governor, Senator Douye Diri, has rejoiced with the chairman of Premium Trust Bank, Dr. Emmanuel Emefienim and former Deputy Governor, Chief Peremobowei Ebebi as they celebrate their 60th birthdays.

Governor Diri who was represented in the separate celebrations which held in Warri and Yenagoa on Tuesday, described the celebrants as men of service that are passionate about making impact in life.

Speaking at the dedication of the new champion cathedral Annex of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Effurun-Warri in Delta State, Governor Diri appreciated Dr. Emefienim for building a magnificent place of worship for God.

The Bayelsa helmsman, however, said he was not surprised at the development as he has always known the celebrant as not only a sacrificial giver but also a man with an unwavering love and zeal for the things of God.

Governor Diri described Dr. Emefienim as a Bayelsan and a consummate banker whose bank has become a major brand among the comity of financial institutions in the country within a short space of its existence due to his penchant for excellence.

In his words: “On behalf of the governor and people of Bayelsa State that I represent here, I want to say that, we are proud that you are one of us. You are from us and we can say this boldly anywhere.

“We appreciate God for wha he is doing in your life, but I am not surprised because once you submit and sacrifice to God,he will sacrifice back to you in far greater dimensions. You just can not beat God in giving.

“Today, in the midst of banks in Nigeria, our brother’s bank has become a major brand within a very short span of existence,that tells you that there is a breath upon him and that breath is available for those who will key into it.”

Preaching on a theme for a week-long programme culminating in the dedication of the new church building and birthday service, titled “Wonderful”, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, noted that God would not cease to do wonders in the world particularly in the lives of those who believe in him.

Pastor Adeboye, who was represented by the Continental Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Kalu Ndukwe, also acknowledged the commitment of Dr Emefienim to the service of God, and stressed the importance of a person’s name and occupation in society.

In his remarks, Dr Emmanuel Emefienim, flanked by his wife, Mrs.Ifeoma Emefienim, recounted his 24 years sojourn in Bayelsa and how the state had contributed to his present achievements in life.

He said: “I came into Yenagoa in 2002, the story of my banking career cannot be told without mentioning Bayelsa state, so when you see me flowing with everyone from Bayelsa, you can understand.

“It will be very difficult or practically impossible for any governor to emerge in Bayelsa that I will not have contact with because I have played in that space for over 20 years,i am happy and I am also proud with what God has used that location to do for me.”

The celebrant expressed gratitude to Governor Douye Diri, his deputy, Dr. Peter Akpe, the RCCG family, particularly the General Overseer Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the Continental Overseer, Pastor Kalu Ndukwe and everyone who took time to celebrate with him.

Meanwhile, governor Douye Diri has commended the former Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Chief Peremobowei Ebebi, for tirelessly contributing to the development of the state in and out of office.

Governor Diri, who spoke through his deputy, Dr Peter Akpe, during an elaborate birthday ceremony at Latik hotel in Yenagoa, acknowledged the contributions of Ebebi as a lawmaker in the Bayelsa house of Assembly, where he became speaker and later as a deputy governor of the state.

According to him, Peremobowei Ebebi remains a household name in Bayelsa state because of the way and manner the Aleibiri-born politician related with people while in office.

Speaking on a personal capacity, Dr. Akpe, described chief Ebebi as his leader, saying that he became well acquainted with the workings of the office of the deputy governor some years ago when he started working as the head of administration in that office following his appointment by the celebrant.

Declaring the diamond jubilee ceremony open, the chairman of the occasion and a former deputy governor, rear admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (Retd), described chief Ebebi as a man of the people who gathers crowd in positive ways.

Others who spoke at the well attended event included the special adviser to the governor on religious matters, reverend God’spower Asingba, the Alei of Aleibiri, his royal highness James Sarakiri, all extolled the leadership qualities of the celebrant.

In his remarks, Chief Peremobowei Ebebi expressed gratitude to God and all who honoured him.

“I want to thank God for this clement weather that allowed us to celebrate in an open space, all glory to our creator I also thank Governor Diri, Deputy Governor Akpe, and all distinguished guests.”

Dignitaries on the entourage of the deputy governor, Dr Peter Akpe at both ceremonies include; his wife, Dr. Favour Akpe, members of the State House of Assembly, Dr. Charles Daniel, Mrs. Ebizi Ndiomu-Brown, Hon. Tare Porri, Hon. Obligation George-Brah, and the managing director of Izon-Ibe microfinance bank limited, Dr Ayakeme Whisky, among others.

For a better society

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