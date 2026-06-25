“Death Trap No More”- Tinubu opens Kuje-Gwagwalada dual carriageway

Favour Ishember, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday declared “the story ends today” as he commissioned Phase 1 of the long-neglected Kuje-Gwagwalada dual carriageway, calling the 7-kilometer road “security, commerce, dignity, and the economic corridor” linking Abuja to Southern Nigeria.

Speaking at the project site in Kuje, Tinubu said the road had for decades been a “death trap” that cost traders time and goods, claimed lives, and gave criminals cover under darkness. Students, he noted, wasted hours in traffic, while farmers could not get produce to market on time.

“That story ends today,” the President told a crowd of residents and officials. “This 7-kilometer dual carriageway with solar-powered streetlights, pedestrian walkways, and proper drainage is more than a road.”

Tinubu listed the road’s specs and what it unlocks for the FCT. Length, 7-kilometer dual carriageway, Phase 1 with Solar-powered streetlights, pedestrian walkways, proper drainage.

On Economic link, the Road sparn Connects Abuja to Kuje, Gwagwalada, and Kwali area councils, serving as an opening and exit route to Southern Nigeria.

Unlocks agricultural potential, opens new residential layouts, and makes travel safer “for mothers, students, and workers to move at any hour”

“This is a renewed hope delivered to the doorsteps of our people in the satellite towns,” he said.

Praise for Wike, contractor, and the residents the President singled out FCT Minister Barr. Nyesom Wike for executing his directive to “make Abuja work for all Nigerians, not just for those in Maitama and Asokoro.” Tinubu cited other projects under Wike, from judicial quarters in Katampe to roads in Kuje and Gwagwalada, saying the Minister “heard the cries of satellite communities and you responded. That is leadership. Well done, Honorable Minister.”

He also commended Gilmor Nigeria Limited, the contractor, plus engineers and workers “who worked on this project” for delivering “quality on time.”

Addressing residents of Kuje, Gwagwalada, Kwali, and other area councils, Tinubu said: “This government sees you. You are not forgotten. For too long, Abuja’s development stopped at the city center. Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, every area council matters. Every community counts. We’ll keep bringing roads, water, schools, and hospitals to you.”

He urged beneficiaries to protect the infrastructure. “Do not build on the median. Do not vandalize the solar lights. Pay your taxes and ground rents. When government works and citizens cooperate, development moves faster.”

Acknowledging the hardship from recent reforms, Tinubu said: “I know the reforms have been tough. The hard choices today are for a stronger tomorrow. From the city center to the farthest satellite town, we are laying the foundation for prosperity. Do not give up on Nigeria. Stay with us. Support the Renewed Hope Agenda. The results you are seeing here in Kuje-Gwagwalada are happening across the country. Under my watch, no community will be left behind. Indeed, we are building the nation of our dreams.”

The President then formally declared Phase 1 of the Kuje-Gwagwalada dual carriageway open “for the use of the people and for the development of the…” to the glory of Almighty God.

The commissioning marks one of the first major road completions focused on Abuja’s satellite towns since the Renewed Hope Agenda began.

Earlier, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Wike, praised President Bola Tinubu for delivering on promises to FCT communities as the administration commissioned key road projects in Kuje, marking the 11th day of project unveilings under Tinubu’s government.

Wike said Tinubu had spent “not less than six, seven days” of the 11-day commissioning tour with FCT residents, a gesture he said the administration “doesn’t want to take for granted”.

Wike recalled that since his appointment in August 2023, he and FCT Minister of State Mariya Mahmoud went round the six area councils to consult traditional rulers, women, youth and stakeholders.

He said that direct engagement was a first for FCTA, unlike past practice where “vendors come and say, oh, do this road” without knowing community needs.

The minister singled out the Kuje traditional ruler for demanding projects based on impact rather than contracts. According to Wike, the ruler told them insecurity was worsened by bad roads that prevented security agencies from responding to crime.

He specifically asked that the abandoned Airport Road to Kuje town project, awarded to Arab Contractors by a previous administration, be revived.

Wike said the administration kept its August 2023 promise and completed that road. He added that when residents then asked for the Garage Junction to LEA Primary School road to be dualized, he asked why that stretch. The ruler’s reply: “This one first.”

Wike said the ruler later made an “Oliver Twist” request for the Kuje-Gwagwalada road, which he described as “a nightmare”.

To avoid awarding projects blindly, Wike said he personally traveled the route during an inspection trip to Kwali. The journey took about two hours.

“Where are we heading to? They said, Kuje. I said, ah, are we in America?… This is just within the FCT and we are taking two hours. Sir, it was horrible. Bad is understatement, there was no road,” Wike told Tinubu.

He noted the road’s agricultural value, saying farmers had produce but “nowhere to carry it to the market”.

Wike said the Federal Executive Council approved the award of the Kuje-Gwagwalada road to Gilmore Nigeria Limited in January/February 2025. When the contractor asked about funding, Wike’s response was: “That’s not your problem. Your problem is to go and do the work. Leave us with how we are going to fund it… Somehow, somehow, we are very lucky. God being with us… I know that money will come.”

The contract was phased. Phase 1 covers 7km of dual carriageway, totaling 14km of road. Wike said he and his team inspected the site “morning and night, even when it rains”. The coordinator confirmed Phase 1 is completed and Phase 2 will be delivered by December 2025.

Wike said the completed road will end the isolation between Gwagwalada and Kuje: “Gwagwalada and Kuje are neighbors, they can now visit themselves. That is what you call governance… The Renewed Hope Agenda is not a slogan, it’s a reality.”

Before concluding, Wike congratulated former Super Eagles star Joseph Yobo, who was present. He then sent a message to the national team: “The moment they said Super Eagles, I said I won’t clap. Because I watch the World Cup and I see countries I’ve never heard before qualifying… Nigerians, not less than 13 Nigerians, playing all over the world but here, we did not qualify. Yobo, go and tell them we are not happy.”

The Kuje commissioning is part of Tinubu’s 11-day project rollout across the FCT.

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