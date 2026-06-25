Breaking: Three-storey building collapses in Lagos, many feared trapped

A three-storey building has collapsed in the Alakija area of Lagos State, with several people feared trapped beneath the rubble.

The incident occurred at about 11:40 am on Thursday, and the exact number of persons trapped could not be immediately ascertained.

Details later..

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