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Breaking: Three-storey building collapses in Lagos, many feared trapped

Champion Newspapers LTD
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Breaking: Three-storey building collapses in Lagos, many feared trapped

by Peter Anayo0159

A three-storey building has collapsed in the Alakija area of Lagos State, with several people feared trapped beneath the rubble.

The incident occurred at about 11:40 am on Thursday, and the exact number of persons trapped could not be immediately ascertained.

Details later..

 

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