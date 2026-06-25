Anambra Police kill 4 gangsters, recover weapons

Pamela Eboh, Awka

A Police led Joint Security Patrol Team in Aguata Sector, Anambra State, on Tuesday evening, 23rd June, killed four armed gang members following a confrontation along the Ogboji–Ajalli Road in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the security operatives during the operation recovered a cache of weapons, ammunition, explosive devices, and other incriminating items.

Items recovered include one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) with 53 rounds of linked live ammunition, two AK 47 rifles, two magazines, 21 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition, 13 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, and four undetonated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Other exhibits recovered were Police camouflage uniforms and accessories, one white Toyota Sienna bus with registration number KJA 919 KH (Lagos), ten Android phones, two feature phones, one laptop computer, one Point-of-Sale (POS) machine.

Two power banks, assorted charms, two live cartridges, ATM cards, a National Identification Card, and a Driver’s Licence belonging to identified individuals, were also found at the spot.

The statement read in part, “The operation was carried out during a visibility and confidence-building patrol following credible intelligence gathered over time concerning the movement of heavily armed suspected members of a secessionist armed group operating in the aforementioned Toyota Sienna vehicle.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that other members of the gang fled into the surrounding bushes with varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

“Consequently, the Joint Security Team has intensified its operations in the area, including extensive combing and search efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspects and recover additional weapons and operational equipment.”

The Anambra State Police Command further reiterated its unwavering commitment to collaborating with other security agencies to sustain proactive, intelligence-led, and results-oriented operations against criminal elements that threaten the peace, safety, and security of residents across the state.