Abuja police boss meets Miyetti Allah association over herders, farmers’ conflict

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, CP Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi received a delegation of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Fulani Socio-Cultural Association, FCT Chapter, led by the North-Central Zonal Chairman, Alhaji Gidado Idris Bebeji, at the Command Headquarters, Garki, Abuja, on a courtesy visit.

This was disclosed in a statement issued to newsmen by the Command’s Spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh on Tuesday in Abuja.

During the meeting, the delegation highlighted challenges affecting its members within the FCT, including clashes with farmers, conflicts with local vigilante groups, attacks by kidnappers and cattle rustlers, attacks on herders, poisoning of cattle by farmers and the gradual encroachment of traditional grazing routes by farms, estates, and residential developments, which they noted has contributed to increasing tensions between herders, residents and farming communities.

The Commissioner of Police acknowledged the concerns raised by the association and assured them that issues within the control of the FCT Police Command would be promptly attended to and handled in accordance with the law.

He noted, however, that some of the concerns raised fall outside the mandate of the Command and assured the delegation that such matters would be communicated to the relevant authorities for appropriate action.

The CP further pledged to engage farmers, community leaders, and other local stakeholders with a view to addressing areas of disagreement, and fostering peaceful coexistence. He emphasized that mutual understanding and respect among herders, farmers, and host communities remain necessary to sustaining peace and preventing conflicts.

While addressing the delegation, the Commissioner of Police expressed concern over the practice of allowing underaged children to undertake cattle grazing, as well as night grazing and grazing within towns and the city centre. He warned against grazing cattle along major roads and within urban areas, noting that such practices endanger members of the public, the herders themselves, and their livestock. He advised that grazing activities should be restricted to the outskirts and that farmlands should be avoided in order to prevent disputes and destruction of crops.

The CP also cautioned against taking the law into one’s hands whenever disputes arise. He warned against harboring criminals and urged members of the association to promptly report strange persons, suspicious movements, and unusual activities within their communities to the Police. He stressed that failure to report criminal elements and allowing the Police to discover such persons through other means could result in those involved being treated as accomplices under the law.

The Commissioner of Police further called on the association to strengthen collaboration with the Police and other security agencies.

The leaders of the association appreciated the CP for granting them audience and pledged to work closely with the Command in promoting peace and security across the Federal Capital Territory.

For a better society

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