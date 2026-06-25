AAAMAC Ajao Estate Unveils Maiden Men’s Fellowship Brochure at 2026 Father’s Day

The Archbishop Abiodun Adetiloye Memorial Anglican Church, AAAMAC Ajao Estate, Lagos, wrapped up its 2026 Father’s Day and Family Week on Sunday, June 21 with a thanksgiving service and the unveiling of the Men’s Fellowship Maiden Brochure/Compendium.

According to Men’s Fellowship Chairman, Mr. Emmanuel Okeke this years fathers’ day was Themed “Celebrating Strength, Sacrifice and God’s Grace,” and it ran for 6-days, from Tuesday, June 16 to Sunday, June 21.

He noted that It blended spiritual formation, practical skills, and recreation to reinforce family values and the role of fathers in home, church, and community.

He said that the observance opened on June 16 with a Bible Study on biblical leadership and servant leadership modeled after Christ. A Prayer/Revival Service followed on June 17, focusing on fathers, marriages, children, and parish growth.

Members reported testimonies of divine intervention for family stability. On June 19, a Relationship Management Seminar addressed communication, conflict resolution, and financial stewardship in marriage. Speakers stressed intentional parenting and mutual respect as foundations for Christ-centered homes.

On Saturday, June 20 was dedicated to skills and sports. The Men’s Fellowship organized a Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, CPR, training to equip men with emergency response skills. The day ended with a Table Tennis Competition and a Novelty Football Match between Team One, Zones 1 & 2, and Team Two, Zones 3 & 4. Team One won the competitive match, which members said underscored unity and sportsmanship.

Legacy Document Unveiled

The grand finale was on Sunday, June 21 featured sermons on paternal strength, sacrifice, and dependence on God’s grace. The high point was the unveiling of the AAAMAC Ajao Estate Men’s Fellowship Maiden Brochure/Compendium.

The professionally produced publication chronicles the fellowship’s foundation and growth, leadership transitions, milestone achievements, articles, and members’ photos. Members received copies with appreciation, describing it as a “heritage resource” for present and future generations.

Mr Okeke, commended members for their “unalloyed support, cooperation and encouragement.” He charged fathers to go beyond material provision: “As men, we must transcend material provision.

We must be present emotionally, spiritually, and morally for our families, actively engaged in church work, and committed to community development. True fatherhood mirrors Christ, who led, served, and sacrificed for His church.

The ”Vicar, Ven. Hezekiah Osundeyi, described the Family Week as “a model of holistic ministry that ministers to the spirit, soul, and body,” and prayed for God’s continued blessing on the fellowship.

Planning Committee Chairman, Mr. Edmund Minimah, thanked the leadership and volunteers, attributing the success to teamwork. He prayed for divine reward and increased capacity for future assignments.

The 2026 Father’s Day and Family Week, the church said, reaffirmed AAAMAC Ajao Estate’s commitment to building strong families, raising responsible male leadership, and advancing holistic ministry in line with scriptural principles.