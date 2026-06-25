26th MILO Basketball Championship press conference held in Lagos

L-r… National Association of Special Educators (NASET), Mr. Olusola Okanlawon; presenting the Cup, Secretary General National Collegiate Sports Foundation(NCSF), Mr. Lanre Balogun; President of Nigerian School Sports Federation, Mrs. Olabisi Joseph; Category Manager Beverage, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Mr. Gilbert Tweneboah- Koduah receiving the Cup, Representative MD Nestle Nigeria plc, Mr. Boladale Oduniami, during the 26 Milo Basketball Championship Press Conference for the Final Milo Basketball Competition in Lagos on 24/6/2026…Photos: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Category Manager Beverage, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Mr. Gilbert Tweneboah- Koduah: Representative of Managing Director, Nestle Nigeria plc .Mr. Boladale Oduniami: Secretary General, National Collegiate Sports Foundation (NCSF)Mr Lanre Balogun: president of Nigeria School Sports federation.Mrs Olabisi Joseph: Milo Sports Marketing Manager.Funmilola Oyewole, National Association of Special Educators (NASET) Mr Olusola Okanlawon.

Cross Section of participants, during the 26 Milo Basketball Championship Press Conference for the Final Milo Basketball Competition held in Lagos, on 24/6/2926…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

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