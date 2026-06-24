Windsor to host 2026 Access Bank UK Polo Day

Comfort Ekeleme

Access Bank has concluded plans to host its annual UK Polo Day in Windsor. Scheduled for Saturday, July 4, the event promises to be one of the season’s most captivating social experiences.

Managing Director of Access Bank UK, Jamie Simmonds, said, “Every year, we bring together an extraordinary community of leaders from across the world. People come to strengthen relationships, explore new possibilities, and contribute to something that matters.

“What matters most is the chance to make a real, lasting difference in the lives of young Nigerians who simply need a place to learn,” he said.

He noted that the guest list is a true global roll call, bringing together investors, entrepreneurs, public sector leaders, and cultural influencers from around the world.

Also, it is the kind of setting where a brief exchange over lunch can swiftly evolve into a strategic partnership by day’s end.

But beyond the prominence of those in attendance lies a deeper significance: the collective impact their presence is helping to drive, far beyond Windsor, and thousands of miles away in Northern Nigeria.

The Access Bank UK Polo Day has always carried a philanthropic dimension. This year, that dimension takes centrestage.

Proceeds from the event will go directly towards the construction of additional classroom blocks in underserved communities across Northern Nigeria, a region where the gap between school-age children and available learning spaces remains one of the most stubborn obstacles to progress.

The Bank further noted that for many families in these communities, a classroom is not a given; it is a luxury, adding that Access Bank has been changing that.

The numbers tell a familiar and troubling story. Millions of children across Nigeria’s north remain out of school, some because of distance, some because of poverty, and many simply because there is no building to go to.

Bricks and mortar matter. A classroom block does not just give children somewhere to sit; it signals to a community that their children’s futures are worth investing in. It draws teachers. It gives girls a reason, and a safer route, to stay in education. It plants something durable in a place that often feels forgotten by the institutions that should be paying attention. This is the logic behind Access Bank’s commitment,” the statement reads.

Access Bank has long recognised that financial inclusion and human development are not parallel pursuits, but one continuous journey.

Also, a resilient economy cannot be built on an undereducated workforce, nor can a generation be empowered without first equipping it with the tools to learn.

In that sense, the classroom blocks being funded through this year’s Polo Day represent more of a deliberate investment in long-term economic growth than a humanitarian gesture.

What started as a polo fixture has grown into something harder to categorise: part networking forum, part celebration of what African enterprise looks like on a global stage.

For Access Bank, the day has become one of the clearest expressions of what the institution is actually trying to do: make it easier for capital, talent, and ideas to move across borders, and to ensure that the benefits of that movement reach communities that rarely appear on an investor’s map.

This year’s event arrives at a moment when those connections feel more urgent than ever. Trade corridors are shifting. Development finance is being redirected. And the institutions best positioned to lead are those that already have trusted relationships and the credibility to match.

Access Bank has spent the better part of two decades building those relationships. The Polo Day is where they show up in person.

Windsor lends the occasion its own particular atmosphere. A short drive from London but removed enough from the city to encourage the kind of unhurried conversation that rarely happens in a boardroom, it is a fitting setting for an event that has always been as much about relationship-building as it is about sport.

For a better society

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