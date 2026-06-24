WAFEO conference ends with strong call for a connected, integrated Africa

Engr Joan Nweke FNSE, Vice Chairman NSEVI, Member Strategic Committee, WAFEO.

As the West African Federation of Engineering Organisations (WAFEO) Conference drew to a close in Freetown, participants left with a clear message: a connected Africa is not optional but essential for the continent’s accelerated development.

In her closing reflections, Engr. Joan Nweke, FNSE, Vice Chairman of Nigerian Society of Engineers Victoria Island branch and Member of the WAFEO Strategic Committee, emphasized that Africa’s progress depends on deeper regional integration driven by engineering excellence and political commitment.

“Throughout the conference, discussions on engineering standardization, accreditation, professional mobility, and regional collaboration reinforced a simple truth: Africa’s development will accelerate when Africa is better connected,” Nweke stated.

She highlighted key pillars for this vision, including harmonized engineering standards, mutual recognition of professional qualifications, strong institutions, and the seamless mobility of skilled professionals across borders.

The conference received significant backing from the Sierra Leonean government, with the active participation and support of Chief Minister David Moinina Sengeh drawing particular praise. Nweke described the high-level government engagement as a powerful signal that transforming Africa requires both engineering expertise and deliberate political will.

“No nation can fully realize its potential in isolation,” she said. “The future of Africa will not be built by individual countries working alone. It will be built through collaboration, integration, and shared prosperity.”

Nweke urged engineers to go beyond technical design and play a greater role in shaping policies and institutions that facilitate the free movement of knowledge, talent, and innovation across the continent. She stressed that the ideas generated at the WAFEO Conference must translate into concrete actions.

She commended the WAFEO Executive Council and Secretariat, led by figures including Dadley Decontee Toe and Ing. David K. Nyante, along with delegates and the Government of Sierra Leone, for their dedication to advancing West African integration.

The conference concluded on the optimistic note that a connected Africa will be a prosperous Africa — and ultimately a stronger one.

For a better society

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