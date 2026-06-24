Transport unions not assigned as environmental law enforcement officers, Lagos govt clarifies

Blessing Taiwo

Following its recent partnership with transport unions in the state to curb indiscriminate waste disposal, the Lagos State Government has debunked reports insinuating that the unions’ members will serve as environmental law enforcement officers.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, stated that the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) unit, officially known as the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), remains the only agency legally responsible for enforcing environmental sanitation laws in the state.

Wahab stressed that members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) were not given the power to perform the duties of the LAGESC nor arrest people who break environmental laws.

Recall that on Saturday, the State government had declared a collaboration with the state transport unions to monitor and report environmental law violators around bus stops, garages, and lay-bys.

The Commissioner clarified that no other group or organisation has been given the authority to arrest offenders or enforce environmental rules in Lagos.

According to him, enforcement of environmental laws is still strictly handled by trained government officers under the ministry.

Wahab further clarified that the recent interaction between the government and transport unions was misunderstood by the public.

He said the meetings were held to improve cleanliness and waste management in motor parks, garages, and transport hubs across the state. These areas often struggle with issues such as waste accumulation, poor sanitation, and illegal trading activities.

He explained that the goal of the engagement was to encourage cooperation between the government and transport operators so that everyone can take responsibility for keeping public spaces clean, adding that it does not include giving any enforcement or arrest powers to union members.

“Environmental challenges such as indiscriminate dumping of refuse, blocked drainage systems, and illegal street trading continue to affect many parts of Lagos, especially busy transport locations. These problems require joint efforts, but enforcement must still remain in the hands of official agencies.

“The arrangement does not reduce, replace, or weaken the role of KAI or the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Task Force. Both agencies remain fully active and responsible for ensuring that environmental laws are obeyed across the state,” the commissioner for environment stated.

The Lagos State Government reaffirmed its commitment to environmental cleanliness, public health, and safety. It said it will continue working with relevant stakeholders, including transport unions, market leaders, and community groups, to promote better waste management practices.

The government also urged residents to ignore false information spreading on social media and to always rely on official government channels for accurate updates. It warned that misinformation can cause confusion and unnecessary tension among citizens.

The state government said its focus remains on building a cleaner, healthier, and more organised Lagos, where environmental laws are respected and properly enforced by the right authorities.

For a better society

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