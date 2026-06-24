Rivers cracks down on quackery, seals 6 illegal hospitals, arrests 7

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government has intensified its war against quackery in the health sector, sealing six illegal health facilities and arresting seven suspects across the state for operating without licences.

The government accused the affected persons and firms of engaging in unprofessional practices, including child trafficking.

The enforcement, carried out by the Anti-Quackery Committee of the Rivers State Ministry of Health, is the latest phase of a two-year campaign to sanitize healthcare delivery in the state.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry and Chairman of the Committee, Dr. Vincent Wachukwu, disclosed this while briefing journalists Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Wachukwu said the sealed facilities are located both within and outside Port Harcourt and were shut down for operating without appropriate licensing, employing untrained personnel, child trafficking and other sharp practices.

The affected facilities include; PLARIV Hospital at Kreigeni Road, and Good Shepherd Hospital, Nkaru Street, both in Omoku town, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA. Blessed Goodnews Clinic, 31 Bonny Street in Port Harcourt City LGA, Patent Drug Shops in Rundele, Emohua LGA, Estate Clinic in Okahia Estate, off East West Road, and EL DONA Hospital both in, Obio/Akpor LGA

Dr. Wachukwu said the seven persons arrested during the operation are expected to face prosecution. He recalled that similar actions were taken last year, with suspects from previous raids still undergoing trial.

“This fight has been on for the past two years and some months, and we have made some very significant progress. We have sealed a whole lot of hospitals, we have sealed a whole lot of diagnostic centers.

“We have arrested some of the operators of these facilities who are currently undergoing prosecution. But for this one, we have sealed about six healthcare facilities, we arrested seven persons in all,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary noted that the committee’s mandate covers all 23 local government areas of Rivers State, not just Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor. He expressed optimism that the government is winning the battle against quackery.

“By God’s grace, with the bit we are doing and with your support, I believe we are winning the race. Currently, the Anti-Quackery Committee has embarked on some activities to identify and deal with some of these unwholesome practitioners in Rivers State.

“We are not only concerned about what is happening in Port Harcourt; we are concerned about what is happening in the entire state as far as the health sector is concerned. The facilities were not only sealed for lack of registration, but also for “nefarious and unprofessional activities” that endanger lives,” he stated.

Wachukwu singled out EL DONA Hospital, which was sealed for involvement in child trafficking, commending the Nigeria Police for their efforts in the investigation and assured that the Ministry of Health would provide all necessary support to ensure diligent prosecution of those arrested.

The Permanent Secretary also reiterated the state government’s ban on unauthorized medical outreaches, and warned NGOs, religious bodies and other groups that any free medical outreach must obtain prior approval from the Ministry of Health.

“Recall that in all our briefings, we have always warned NGOs, religious bodies and whatever group that before you carry out any free medical outreach in Rivers State, you must obtain permission and approval from the Ministry of health but some of them are going contrary to this directive. Let me use this medium now to warn and reiterate that any individual, any hospital, any organization that wishes to carry out any free medical outreach must obtain permission from the Ministry of Health,” he said.

The government vowed that the crackdown would continue until all unregistered and unqualified healthcare providers are flushed out of the system to protect residents from medical malpractice and abuse.

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