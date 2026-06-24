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Oyo Police threaten to arrest peddlers of false information on abductees

by Peter Anayo0126

 

Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan 

 

Worried by recent false claims that 38 school children and teachers abducted at Oriire, Ogbomoso, Oyo state have been moved to Kaduna state, the Oyo state Police Command has threatened to arrest and prosecute anyone found in disseminating false information in social media capable of causing unnecessary panic, eroding public confidence and undermining the sacrifices being made by security personnel.

 

The Command also dismissed as false and misleading the viral social media video claiming that the abducted school children and teachers had been transported to Kaduna State by helicopter.

 

In a statement issued on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, the Command described the content of the viral video as entirely unfounded, unverified and lacking any credible basis.

 

According to the Command, the report does not meet the standard of authenticity required for information relating to such a sensitive security issue, stressing that the public should disregard the claim.

 

The police assured residents that intensive rescue operations are still ongoing, noting that the Command, in collaboration with other security and intelligence agencies, has significantly strengthened efforts aimed at securing the safe release of the abducted victims and reuniting them with their families.

 

The statement added that security operatives are also working to ensure the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the abduction.

 

Expressing concern over the deliberate spread of misinformation, the Command warned that false narratives and unverified reports were capable of causing unnecessary panic, eroding public confidence and undermining the sacrifices being made by security personnel engaged in the rescue mission.

 

The police noted that individuals or groups found to be originating or circulating malicious information intended to cast doubt on the professionalism and commitment of security institutions would be identified and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

 

The Command therefore urged residents of Oyo State and the general public to remain calm, vigilant and supportive of ongoing security operations, while relying only on information disseminated through official channels and verified sources.  Reaffirming its commitment to the protection of lives and property, the Oyo State Police Command assured that every available resource was being deployed to ensure the safe return of the abducted children and teachers.

 

It will be recalled that the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate for the 2027 election, Omoyele Sowore, in an interview with newsmen, alleged that the school children abducted in Oyo State have been moved to Kaduna State, expressing concern over their safety while reacting from Kuje Correctional Centre following his remand in a separate legal matter.

 

According to the AAC presidential candidate, the children are no longer believed to be in Oyo State, although he did not provide evidence to support the assertion. He also expressed fears that their current condition remains unknown.

 

Sowore said the uncertainty surrounding the children’s whereabouts highlights the urgency of intensified rescue efforts by security agencies. He argued that the prolonged captivity of the victims has heightened anxiety among their families and supporters, who continue to demand decisive government action.

 

 

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