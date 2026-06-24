Okpebholo hails Ewu leaders for peaceful conduct over kingship dispute

Chris Akhabue, Edo

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has commended the people and leaders of Ewu Kingdom in Esan Central Local Government Area for maintaining peace and order despite the lingering kingship dispute involving His Royal Highness, Barrister Razak Ojeifo, and Prince Jafaru Israel Ojeifo.

The governor’s commendation was conveyed by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Musa Yakubu, when a delegation of leaders from Ewu Kingdom paid a courtesy visit to the Government House in Benin City.

Addressing the delegation on behalf of the governor, Hon.Yakubu praised the maturity, restraint and peaceful disposition demonstrated by the people of the kingdom throughout the period of the dispute.

He noted that the peaceful conduct of the community had helped prevent a breakdown of law and order and created an atmosphere conducive to dialogue and resolution.

The Chief of Staff assured the delegation that Governor Okpebholo remains committed to ensuring justice, fairness and lasting peace in all communities across Edo State. He said the governor values the concerns raised by the Ewu leaders and would give them the attention they deserve.

Yakubu, who listened to the grievances and requests presented by the delegation, assured them that all issues raised during the visit would be communicated directly to Governor Okpebholo.

“I want to assure you that your concerns have been noted and will be conveyed to the governor. You will receive responses as soon as possible. Governor Okpebholo is committed to peace, development and the well-being of every community in Edo State.”

Earlier, the Secretary of the Ewu Development Association, Professor Bartholomew Uzoya Akagbosu, expressed appreciation to Governor Okpebholo for the various developmental projects being executed in Ewu Kingdom and other parts of Esanland.

He praised the governor’s commitment to infrastructure development and the welfare of the people, noting that residents of the lkingdom have continued to benefit from the administration’s people-oriented policies.

Akagbosu, however, appealed to the governor to intervene in the kingship tussle in order to bring about a peaceful and lasting resolution to the dispute between the two royal contenders.

According to him, resolving the matter would further strengthen unity, stability and progress in the kingdom.

The visit ended with renewed assurances of cooperation between the Edo State Government and the people of Ewu Kingdom as efforts continue to promote peace, development and harmonious coexistence across the state.

For a better society

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