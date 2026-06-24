NUPRC, Defence ministry intensify security push to Safeguard Oil assets and boost production growth

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has called for stronger production assurance measures as Nigeria targets higher crude oil output and seeks to attract fresh investments into the upstream petroleum industry.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by officials of the Federal Ministry of Defence to the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, the Commission Chief Executive, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, emphasized that maintaining a secure operating environment remains critical to achieving the country’s production ambitions.

According to Eyesan, effectively addressing security threats will require deeper cooperation among security agencies, industry operators and other stakeholders.

She noted that a robust partnership framework is essential to sustaining growth in the oil and gas sector and protecting strategic national assets.

The NUPRC chief highlighted the role of modern technology in strengthening surveillance and operational oversight across Nigeria’s vast oil and gas landscape. She pointed to the deployment of advanced tools, including drone technology, as a key component of efforts to monitor facilities and curb security breaches.

She further revealed plans for the Commission to collaborate with industry players in refining and advancing a new security architecture for the sector. Under the arrangement, NUPRC will coordinate stakeholder engagement and establish a governance framework designed to ensure the long-term effectiveness and sustainability of the initiative.

Eyesan also acknowledged the long-standing collaboration between the Commission and security agencies in combating crude oil theft and securing critical energy infrastructure. She said these efforts have yielded significant results, contributing to improved production levels.

“Today, we are benefiting from those efforts. Last month, we recorded production of nearly 1.8 million barrels per day throughout the month,” she stated, attributing the achievement to sustained investments in security measures, technological innovation and human capital development.

On its part, the Federal Ministry of Defence reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the protection of oil and gas infrastructure through non-kinetic approaches aimed at promoting stability and community participation.

Representing the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd), Senior Special Assistant to the Minister, Major General Ekubi, disclosed that the Ministry is rolling out a national non-kinetic security intervention model tailored to the needs of Nigeria’s upstream petroleum sector.

He explained that youth-focused sports programmes would serve as a central pillar of the initiative, helping to address underlying causes of insecurity in oil-producing communities.

According to him, sports-based engagement remains one of the most effective ways to positively channel the energies of young people in host communities.

Ekubi added that the programme would also feature structured activities for persons with disabilities, ensuring broader community inclusion and participation.

The Ministry noted that the initiative is aligned with the host community development provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act and is expected to promote peace, improve relationships between industry operators and local communities, and create alternative opportunities for economic empowerment.

The renewed partnership between NUPRC and the Ministry of Defence underscores a shared commitment to protecting Nigeria’s oil and gas assets, enhancing production stability and fostering sustainable development in host communities.

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