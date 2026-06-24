June 24, 2026
Trending now

NUPRC, Defence ministry intensify security push to Safeguard Oil assets and boost…

Julius Berger reaffirms strategic direction at 2026 Investors’ Forum

Nigeria’s recovery paradox: Why do reforms fail to yield economic relief?

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, JUNE 24, 2026

Oyo Police threaten to arrest peddlers of false information on abductees

Lagos govt shuts Oshodi market over traders, KAI clash

NNPC Ltd cuts petrol price to N1,260

IGP warns lawyers to stop criminalizing civil cases

ActionAid slams IMF over Nigeria’s massive debt burden

El-Rufai to remain in prison as bail bid fails

Champion Newspapers LTD
Energy

NNPC Ltd cuts petrol price to N1,260

by Peter Anayo0173

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has reduced its Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), price seven days after Dangote Refinery adjusted its petrol gantry price.

 

A market survey on Tuesday morning revealed that NNPCL retail outlets in Abuja and environs have slashed their petrol to N1,260 per litre, down from N1,335.

 

This means the state-owned firm cut its fuel price by N75 per litre.

 

The new price has been implemented in NNPCL retail outlets on Kubwa Expressway, Wuse Zone 6 (Berger), and Zone 4 in Abuja as of filing this report.

 

Recall that on June 16, Dangote Refinery reduced its petrol gantry price to N1,175 per litre, which triggered a drop in retail fuel nationwide as a result of reduced crude oil prices.

 

Earlier, MRS and other Nigerian filling stations sell between N1,241 and N1,300 per litre across Abuja.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Group seeks phased exit from JV, PSC deals following Tinubu’s executive order

Editor

Tinubu approves targeted incentives to unlock jobs, fx inflows from shell’s Bongo Southwest project and other deep offshore projects

Editor

Again, REA disburses ₦3.2bn for 1.2MWp mini-grid project in Bauchi

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet Girişmatbetmatbetdeneme bonusuDeneme Bonusu Veren SitelerkavbetmeritkingDeneme Bonusu Veren SitelercasibomjojobetGrandpashabetgrandpashabetlunabetGrandpashabetpadişahbetpadişahbetTimebetMeritkingGrandpashabetcasibomjojobetrobinbetjojobet girişcasibommatbetslot siteleriMadridbetMadridbetmadridbetMadridbetcasibomamgbahisPadişahbetcasibomgrandpashabet girişJojobetgrandpashabetcasibomcasibomjojobetgrandpashabetjojobetgrandpashabet girişgrandpashabetgrandpashabet giriş