NNPC Ltd cuts petrol price to N1,260

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has reduced its Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), price seven days after Dangote Refinery adjusted its petrol gantry price.

A market survey on Tuesday morning revealed that NNPCL retail outlets in Abuja and environs have slashed their petrol to N1,260 per litre, down from N1,335.

This means the state-owned firm cut its fuel price by N75 per litre.

The new price has been implemented in NNPCL retail outlets on Kubwa Expressway, Wuse Zone 6 (Berger), and Zone 4 in Abuja as of filing this report.

Recall that on June 16, Dangote Refinery reduced its petrol gantry price to N1,175 per litre, which triggered a drop in retail fuel nationwide as a result of reduced crude oil prices.

Earlier, MRS and other Nigerian filling stations sell between N1,241 and N1,300 per litre across Abuja.

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