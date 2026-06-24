Nigeria’s recovery paradox: Why do reforms fail to yield economic relief?

Sopuruchi Onwuka, Editor

Nigeria’s economic managers have spent much of the past year pointing to improving macroeconomic indicators as evidence that the country is gradually emerging from years of economic fragility.

There has been a surge of data showing rising oil production, stronger foreign exchange inflows, record external reserves and sustained economic growth to reinforce official optimism that the painful reforms initiated over the last two years are beginning to yield results.

Yet, different set of field-based data also show that food inflation remains elevated, transportation costs have continued to rise, sundry energy costs have surged, while the exchange rate crisis and high interest rates continue squeezing manufacturers and consumers alike.

Analysis of official data by Daily Champion shows that while the government’s economic indicators post a strengthening economy, the living conditions of ordinary Nigerians continue to deteriorate.

The result is a growing paradox of worsening economic hardship driven by inflationary pressure despite regular outpour of data that emit positive signals of rapid economic recovery. And the disconnect is increasingly fueling concerns that while the government’s economic programmes continue delivering improvements on paper, they have yet to generate meaningful relief for millions of citizens struggling with the rising cost of living.

Recent figures pumped out from the petroleum sector exemplify the positive trajectory being celebrated by policymakers. The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) disclosed that crude oil production reached approximately 1.86 million barrels per day in May and is expected to climb to 1.9 million barrels daily.

The recovery figures declared by the agency represent a remarkable turnaround from previous years when widespread oil theft, pipeline vandalism and insecurity significantly depressed output.

Speaking during a visit to the Nigeria Revenue Service in Abuja, NUPRC Chief Executive, Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, noted that production has returned to a growth path, adding that sustaining the momentum would require continued investment in infrastructure, improved asset integrity and enhanced human capital development.

The oil sector’s resurgence has coincided with relatively favourable international market prices for the commodity. Brent crude averaged $103.84 per barrel in May, a time when Nigeria’s production remained above its OPEC+ quota of 1.50 million barrels per day.

Analysts expect output to maintain an upward trend in the coming years, supported by improved security in the Niger Delta, new upstream investments, reforms in the petroleum sector, the resolution of the OPL 245 dispute and fresh discoveries by Chevron and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

According to official data, the improved oil earnings have significantly strengthened the country’s external position. Latest figures from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) show that foreign reserves climbed to $51.04 billion in June, the highest level recorded in 17 years and already surpassing the apex bank’s target for the entire year.

The increase, according to the CBN, was driven by stronger crude oil receipts, rising autonomous inflows, monetary reforms and increased investor confidence.

The figures also showed that foreign exchange transactions recorded unprecedented performance; with the CBN’s Monthly Economic Report saying that total inflows surged to $12.2 billion in January 2026, while outflows dropped sharply. The balance, according to the bank, resulted in a record net surplus of $9.2 billion.

The figures also showed that autonomous inflows accounted for more than 60 per cent of the total, reflecting stronger participation from foreign investors, exporters and diaspora remittances.

The improvement in liquidity has reduced the need for aggressive intervention by CBN and helped moderate volatility in the foreign exchange market.

CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, has repeatedly described the strengthening reserves position as evidence that reforms are restoring confidence and supporting exchange-rate stability.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also acknowledged the gains, although it advised CBN to slow the pace of reserve accumulation and allow greater flexibility in the foreign exchange market. The IMF argued that further fiscal and structural reforms would help address the existing gap between Naira’s market value and its underlying fundamentals.

Official economic growth figures have equally remained positive, with Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanding by 3.9 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, slightly below the 4.1 per cent recorded in the previous quarter but still above the country’s long-term average.

From the figures released so far from government agencies, it is noticeable that the services sector remained the major growth driver, recording 4.3 per cent expansion, buoyed by telecommunications, financial services, construction and trade.

The non-oil sector also sustained growth, amplifying the increasing importance of digital services and private sector activity.

Government’s analysts project that economic expansion would remain relatively robust over the coming quarters, aided by election-related spending ahead of the January 2027 general election and improved trade balances resulting from near-full operations at the Dangote refinery.

However, Daily Champion observes that the official figures suggest an economy steadily recovering from previous shocks. But that would be a view from the surface. But another set of data mainly from the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show that beneath the favourable macroeconomic indicators lies a far harsher reality confronting households and businesses.

According to the NBS, inflation remains one of the biggest challenges facing the country; as rising prices of food, transportation and essential commodities continue to erode real incomes, leaving many Nigerians poorer despite nominal increases in wages and business revenues.

Also, persistent inflation has effectively neutralised much of the gains expected from improved government revenues and stronger external reserves.

Energy costs have become another major source of pain following the removal of petrol subsidies and adjustments in electricity tariffs. Although higher international crude prices provide additional revenues for government, they simultaneously increase domestic fuel costs.

Businesses have witnessed sharp increases in operating expenses; manufacturers continue to battle soaring fuel prices and unstable electricity supply, forcing many firms to rely heavily on self-generated power. The increased cost of production has inevitably been transferred to consumers through higher prices as evident in the latest inflation figures.

The global geopolitical tensions, particularly the conflict involving the United States and Iran, continue to push oil prices higher and trigger fresh inflationary pressures.

Oxford Economics recently warned that while elevated crude prices may benefit Nigeria as an oil exporter, they could equally weaken consumer demand through rising energy costs.

Despite the declared accumulation of reserves, the foreign exchange market also remains a major source of pressure. And whereas market liquidity has improved, the naira remains considerably weaker than in previous years. Manufacturers and import-dependent businesses continue to grapple with high costs of importing machinery, raw materials and intermediate goods. The exchange rate pressure has also continued to contribute significantly to rising production costs and consumer prices.

In industrial sector, growth slowed in the first quarter due partly to contractions in agriculture, which incidentally expanded at a slower pace owing to unusually high temperatures and lingering insecurity in food-producing areas; factors have further constrained domestic food supply and intensified inflationary pressures.

The full benefits of the country’s recovery efforts are also undermined by structural weaknesses as Nigeria remains overwhelmingly dependent on crude oil despite repeated promises to diversify the economy. Petroleum commodities still account for more than 90 per cent of export earnings and a substantial portion of government revenues, heavy reliance that exposes the economy to external shocks and volatile commodity prices.

Investor groups, organized private sector players and labour groups, meanwhile, decry inadequate infrastructure, poor electricity supply, logistics bottlenecks, insecurity and low levels of productive investment as core impediments to growth in manufacturing, agriculture and other non-oil sectors.

Figures also show that foreign direct investment has remained weak, with much of the recent capital inflow dominated by portfolio investments seeking attractive yields rather than long-term productive opportunities.

Another troubling indicator from the official economic data is that growth has consistently lagged behind population expansion. With population growth estimated at over two per cent annually, GDP growth averaging around three to four per cent translates into only marginal gains in income per capita. So, for many Nigerians, rising prices have more than offset any benefits arising from headline economic growth.

Therefore, the country’s impressive foreign reserves, rising oil production and improved fiscal metrics have done little to reduce the daily burden faced by households. From escalating rents and transportation fares to soaring food prices and shrinking purchasing power, many citizens remain excluded from the benefits implied by macroeconomic statistics.

The visible divergence between macroeconomic stability and microeconomic hardship represents perhaps the greatest challenge confronting policymakers. Strong reserves and expanding GDP may enhance investor confidence and strengthen the country’s balance sheet, but they cannot by themselves guarantee improved welfare.

The prevailing situation in the country thus juxtaposes encouraging economic statistics with deepening hardship and declining purchasing power among the very people those reforms were meant to benefit.

Until the outcomes align with gross public aspirations and become visible in the markets, homes and businesses where Nigerians experience the economy every day; the country may continue to face the paradox of recovery without prosperity.

Ultimately, the success of Nigeria’s economic recovery programmes cannot be measured solely by rising crude output, stronger reserves or positive growth figures. The true measure of success lies in whether these gains can translate into lower inflation, more affordable energy, stable exchange rates, greater industrial productivity, job creation and improved living standards.

For a better society

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