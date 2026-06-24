NAPTIP, partners intensify campaign against human trafficking

Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), in collaboration with development partners, has intensified efforts to combat human trafficking and violence against persons through community engagement and grassroots advocacy across Nigeria.

The renewed campaign is taking place under the TIPVAP NG Project (Building an Environment Free of Human Trafficking and Violence Against Persons in Nigeria) and the STEAP Project. The initiative is being implemented through a four-day Joint Community Sensitization and Advocacy Outreach on Trafficking in Persons (TIP) and Violence Against Persons (VAP) holding at Villa Toscana Hotel, Enugu State.

Speaking during the stakeholders’ sensitization and advocacy dialogue in Enugu, the Director of Research and Programme Development of NAPTIP, Mr Josiah Emerole, said the agency adopted a community-based approach because trafficking and violence against persons are problems deeply rooted in local communities.

According to him, traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society organisations, security agencies, women groups and youth organisations have critical roles to play in tackling the menace.

“Every trafficker comes from a community and every victim belongs to a community. That is why we are engaging traditional institutions, religious leaders and other stakeholders to ensure they understand the dangers and become active partners in the fight against trafficking and violence against persons,” Mr Emerole added.

He explained that the gathering was not a training programme but a platform for dialogue aimed at identifying practical solutions and developing a roadmap for addressing the challenges.

Mr Emerole disclosed that the programme was organised in partnership with the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) and funded by the Kingdom of the Netherlands, adding that Enugu is the only South-East state selected for the dialogue.

Also speaking, the Project Manager of the TIPVAP Project, Matthias Esene, said the initiative was designed to strengthen NAPTIP’s capacity to protect victims of trafficking and violence against persons while expanding advocacy efforts at the grassroots.

Esene explained that the project seeks to mobilise traditional institutions, faith-based organisations, civil society groups, women and youth organisations to become active stakeholders in the campaign against trafficking.

“The dignity of the human person is non-negotiable. We continue to witness cases of trafficking, irregular migration and violence against persons. This project is aimed at ensuring that intervention efforts reach communities where these issues are most prevalent,” he said.

According to him, trafficking in persons and violence against persons are interconnected challenges that require coordinated responses from government institutions, community leaders and international partners.

On his part, the Chairman of the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, His Royal Majesty Samuel Ikechukwu Asadu, identified unemployment and economic hardship as major drivers of human trafficking and urged governments and stakeholders to create jobs for women, girls amon other vulnerable populations.

“After school, many young people do not have jobs. That is what pushes them into these dangerous situations. We must come together and move our country forward. Nigeria must learn to depend on itself,” he said.

Asadu described human trafficking as a crime that exploits vulnerable persons, especially women and girls, and called for greater investment in women’s empowerment to reduce their risk of exploitation.

“The majority of victims are females. We must empower them, encourage them, support them and listen to them. Human trafficking has no place in our society,” the monarch stated.

Other participants at the dialogue advocated sustained public enlightenment campaigns, youth empowerment initiatives and stronger community surveillance mechanisms as part of efforts to curb trafficking and violence against persons across the country.

The programme is being implemented by NAPTIP in partnership with the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) and supported by the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

It is expected that the advocacy will promote human dignity by protecting vulnerable persons from exploitation, trafficking, and abuse, as well as contribute to sustainable national development through social inclusion and economic empowerment.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2