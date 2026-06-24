Miss World: Nigeria can have another Agbani Darego in Karibi-George- Diri

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Governor of Bayelsa state, Senator Douye Diri, has described Miss Nigeria 2026, Tamunosoye Karibi-George, as a beauty with intellect, saying the country stands a chance to produce another Miss World.

Senator Diri stated this on Tuesday when Karibi-George and her delegation paid him a courtesy visit in government house, Yenagoa.

The Bayelsa governor, who commended Tamunosoye for making the state proud, having represented Bayelsa in the competition, assured her of his administration’s support in her bid to contest in this year’s Miss World in Vietnam.

He said her effort had greatly promoted the culture, traditions and environment of the Niger Delta.

Commenting on the arguments on social media regarding her state of origin, Diri stated that she is an Ijaw daughter from both Bayelsa and Rivers states and that there was no discrimination since people from both states are one and the same.

The state’s helmsman particularly commended her for the costume she wore during the pageant, noting that it reflected her identity and environment as an Ijaw from the Niger Delta.

He equally applauded her parents for giving the beauty queen a proper upbringing.

His words: “Listening to her today and what I have also seen in the media space, clearly she is not just beautiful in outlook but she is indeed a beauty with brains. I urge you not be carried away by your success; this is the beginning of greater things to come and your future will be brighter than today.

“Today, you are Miss Nigeria. We are looking forward for you becoming another Agbani Darego. As a government, we will support you, especially in your pursuit for the Miss World crown.

“I am aware of the arguments on social media space about her state of origin she is not just our daughter but she is also the daughter of Nigeria Rivers and Bayelsa states are one and the same people she is indeed an Ijaw daughter, whether she is from Bayelsa, Rivers or Delta Ijaw.

“We appreciate and celebrate your parents who brought you up well until you became the cynosure of all eyes it is not enough to give birth to children parents should try to bring them up well like Tamunosoye.”

In his remarks, President, Ijaw Youth Council, Comrade Jonathan Lokpobiri, described her as the Amazon of the Mangrove Forest.

Lokpobiri and the team lead, Prince Iwefa Aganaba, explained that the visit was to formally present her crown to the Bayelsa governor in recognition of the fact that he is the governor general of the Ijaw nation and to also solicit his administration’s support for her in the Miss World competition.

“On behalf of the Ijaw youth council, the essence of our visit is to present this crown to you as the governor general of the Ijaw nation before we take it to anywhere else.”

In her remarks, Miss Karibi-George said before she entered the contest, she wanted a platform to represent her roots on the national stage depicting beauty, culture and grace.

She said she was proud to have carried the flag of the Ijaw nation to Nigeria and came out victorious.

Tamunosoye, who said she was inspired by former Miss World 2001, Agbani Darego informed the governor about her initiative tagged, “Beyond Labels,” which she noted advocates for awareness education and inclusivity especially for children with special needs and other societal labels and stereotypes.

According to her, “Such children see their disabilities first rather than their potential but I believe that given the opportunity they can thrive on the global stage.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2