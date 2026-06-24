Minister presents Letters of Credence to envoys of Trinidad and Tobago, Kenya, Equatorial Guinea, Egypt

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, presented Letters of Credence to the Ambassadors/High Commissioners Designate to Trinidad & Tobago, Kenya, Equatorial Guinea and Egypt on Monday 22nd, June 2026.

The presentation, according to a release issued by the Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman, Mr.Kimiebi Ebienfa, followed confirmation of receipt of Agrèment from the countries that they will serve as the principal envoys of Nigeria.

“The Ministry wishes to inform that out of the 69 Ambassadors appointed by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a total number of 63 Agrèments have been received so far from the countries they are assigned to, including India and South Africa, and many of the affected Ambassadors have since departed to their respective countries to commence their tour of duty.

The Ministry is optimistic that the remaining countries will likewise convey their acceptance of the Ambassadors posted to their capitals to consolidate cordial diplomatic relations with Nigeria.

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