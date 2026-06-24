Lagos govt shuts Oshodi market over traders, KAI clash

The Lagos State Government has shut down the Oshodi Resettlement Market following a violent confrontation between traders and officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, also known as Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), during an enforcement operation in the area.

The operation, which was aimed at restoring order and curbing the activities of suspected hoodlums and beggars within the market environment, reportedly turned chaotic when some traders resisted the arrest of the individuals being targeted by the enforcement team.

The situation quickly escalated into violence, with traders allegedly attacking the officers deployed for the exercise.

During the confrontation, operational vehicles belonging to the sanitation corps were vandalized, further intensifying tensions and disrupting the enforcement activity.

The attack forced the officers to withdraw from the scene as the situation deteriorated.

In response to the incident, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed in a video shared on social media on Tuesday that the government had ordered the immediate shutdown of the Oshodi Resettlement Market.

He stated that the decision was taken to restore calm, protect public property, and prevent further breakdown of law and order in the area.

The Lagos State Government maintained that enforcement actions are aimed at maintaining cleanliness, safety, and orderliness across the state, stressing that attacks on government personnel and destruction of public assets will not be tolerated.

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