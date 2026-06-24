June 24, 2026
Trending now

NUPRC, Defence ministry intensify security push to Safeguard Oil assets and boost…

Julius Berger reaffirms strategic direction at 2026 Investors’ Forum

Nigeria’s recovery paradox: Why do reforms fail to yield economic relief?

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, JUNE 24, 2026

Oyo Police threaten to arrest peddlers of false information on abductees

Lagos govt shuts Oshodi market over traders, KAI clash

NNPC Ltd cuts petrol price to N1,260

IGP warns lawyers to stop criminalizing civil cases

ActionAid slams IMF over Nigeria’s massive debt burden

El-Rufai to remain in prison as bail bid fails

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Lagos govt shuts Oshodi market over traders, KAI clash

by Peter Anayo0146

The Lagos State Government has shut down the Oshodi Resettlement Market following a violent confrontation between traders and officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, also known as Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), during an enforcement operation in the area.

 

The operation, which was aimed at restoring order and curbing the activities of suspected hoodlums and beggars within the market environment, reportedly turned chaotic when some traders resisted the arrest of the individuals being targeted by the enforcement team.

 

The situation quickly escalated into violence, with traders allegedly attacking the officers deployed for the exercise.

 

During the confrontation, operational vehicles belonging to the sanitation corps were vandalized, further intensifying tensions and disrupting the enforcement activity.

 

The attack forced the officers to withdraw from the scene as the situation deteriorated.

 

In response to the incident, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed in a video shared on social media on Tuesday that the government had ordered the immediate shutdown of the Oshodi Resettlement Market.

 

He stated that the decision was taken to restore calm, protect public property, and prevent further breakdown of law and order in the area.

 

The Lagos State Government maintained that enforcement actions are aimed at maintaining cleanliness, safety, and orderliness across the state, stressing that attacks on government personnel and destruction of public assets will not be tolerated.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

47% of Northwest financially excluded – Minister

Peter Anayo

TSA: Atiku calls for suspension of Xpress Payments appointment

Peter Anayo

Wike flags off construction of outer Southern Expressway in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet Girişmatbetmatbetdeneme bonusuDeneme Bonusu Veren SitelerkavbetmeritkingDeneme Bonusu Veren SitelercasibomjojobetGrandpashabetgrandpashabetlunabetGrandpashabetpadişahbetpadişahbetTimebetMeritkingGrandpashabetcasibomjojobetrobinbetjojobet girişcasibommatbetslot siteleriMadridbetMadridbetmadridbetMadridbetcasibomamgbahisPadişahbetcasibomgrandpashabet girişJojobetgrandpashabetcasibomcasibomjojobetgrandpashabetjojobetgrandpashabet girişgrandpashabetgrandpashabet giriş