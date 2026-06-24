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Business & Economy

Lafarge rebrands to HBM Nigeria Plc in major corporate shift

by Peter Anayo0159

Ani Bassey, Calabar

In a significant corporate shift and strategic alignment, Lafarge Africa Plc has officially unveiled its new corporate identity and name—HBM Nigeria Plc.

The change to HBM Nigeria Plc reflects the company’s continued evolution as one of Nigeria’s leading building solutions providers, combining strong local roots.

Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, said the new identity signals a forward-looking phase for the company, driven by operational excellence, innovation, sustainability and long-term value creation.

“HBM Nigeria Plc represents an exciting new chapter in our journey as a leading building solutions company. While our corporate identity is evolving, our commitment to Nigeria remains unwavering.

“We remain focused on delivering quality cement, concrete, aggregates, and innovative building solutions that support infrastructure development, housing growth, and industrialisation.

“This transition positions us for the future while reinforcing the values of excellence, sustainability, customer satisfaction, and responsible business practices that have defined our legacy for decades,” Alade-Akinyemi said.

The transition, he further explained, will be implemented through a structured, phased process across the company’s nationwide operations.

Chairman of HBM Nigeria Plc, Gbenga Oyebode, said the transition is designed to position the company for enduring success while remaining true to the values and principles that have shaped its legacy over the decades.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, commended HBM Nigeria Plc (formerly Lafarge Africa Plc) for its significant contributions to Nigeria’s infrastructure development by delivering landmark projects across the country.

The company reaffirmed that the name change will not affect its operations, workforce, customers, shareholders, or its unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s economic growth and infrastructure development.

HBM Nigeria Plc, formerly known as Lafarge Africa Plc, has the widest footprint in Nigeria, with cement manufacturing operations in the South West (Ewekoro and Sagamu in Ogun State) and the North East (Ashaka in Gombe State), and in the South East (Mfamosing, Cross River State).

 

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