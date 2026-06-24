Julius Berger reaffirms strategic direction at 2026 Investors’ Forum

Leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC has reinforced confidence in its long-term growth prospects and operational resilience following the presentation of its Financial Year 2025 results and strategic outlook at its 2026 Investors’ Forum.

At the virtual session, the company’s Managing Director, Engr. Dr. Peer Lubasch, alongside Executive Director, Finance, Mr. Christian Hausemann, provided investors, analysts and capital-market stakeholders with a comprehensive review of performance, operating conditions and forward strategy.

The overall message was clear: Julius Berger remains firmly anchored in high-quality engineering and infrastructure delivery, underpinned by disciplined execution, strong financial fundamentals and an expanding operational footprint.

Julius Berger delivered a standout financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2025, demonstrating resilience against a challenging macroeconomic backdrop.

The Group recorded revenue growth of 34.1 per cent to approximately ₦759.9 billion, driven by sustained activity across civil engineering and building construction projects, as well as meaningful contributions from its subsidiaries.

Also, Hausemann, profitability improved in tandem: Profit Before Tax (PBT) of ₦41 billion, up 38.5% and Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₦30.2 billion

According to the company’s management, the improved earnings was attributable to efficient project execution, cost discipline, and a well-diversified client base spanning federal, state and private-sector engagements.

The company also maintained its strong balance sheet position, with total assets rising to ₦1.081 trillion, consolidating its status as one of Nigeria’s few construction firms operating at trillion-naira scale.

A key highlight of the presentation was Julius Berger’s exceptional liquidity position and prudent financial management resulting in cash and cash equivalents of ₦192.1 billion as well as interest-bearing liabilities amounting to ₦12.9 billion.

This low leverage profile underscores a conservative funding approach and provides the company with significant flexibility to fund operations, absorb shocks and pursue growth opportunities, the company’s Managing Director said.

Also, he reflected on the company’s strong financial standing, he added that, Julius Berger’s creditworthiness received a boost in the financial year 2025, like rating agency, Agusto & Co upgrade rated the company from A- to A (Stable Outlook) while another agency, DataPro in its latest rating, gave the company an A (Positive Outlook)

These ratings signal confidence in the company’s earnings stability, cash flow strength and risk management practices.

On the sustainability front, Julius Berger reported steady progress in aligning its operations with global ESG expectations.

Their company invested approximately ₦837.9 million in community development initiatives, supporting host communities and reinforcing its social licence to operate.

In addition, Julius Berger is advancing its energy transition initiatives, environmental and sustainability reporting frameworks and alignment with international standards, including plans to publish its first report compliant with IFRS S1 and IFRS S2 by 2027.

Sustainability is increasingly integrated into our project delivery, procurement practices and overall corporate strategy, Lubasch said at the Forum, Tuesday.

Looking ahead, Julius Berger outlined a multi-pronged strategy focused on strengthening its core and expanding its reach.

The company aims to consolidate its leadership in Nigeria by expanding engagement with private-sector clients, strengthening relationships with state governments, optimizing client mix and revenue streams, as well as enhancing cost efficiency and technical capabilities.

In answer to a question, Lubasch said the company’s subsidiaries will play a more prominent role as platforms for specialized construction expertise, operational flexibility and additional revenue streams and value capture, adding that, Julius Berger is also positioning itself for measured geographic diversification by consolidating its operations in the Benin Republic and evaluating new regional opportunities while maintaining strict investment discipline.

The company’s management acknowledged persistent headwinds in Nigeria’s construction sector, including energy market disruptions, supply chain bottlenecks, logistics constraints and volatility in building material costs.

Despite these pressures, Julius Berger maintained performance momentum through active cost management, strong procurement strategies, efficient project delivery systems and diversified revenue streams, the management added.

In his remarks, Lubasch emphasised that the company’s results reflect the strength of its core business model and operational discipline, saying, “Julius Berger’s Financial Year 2025 performance reflects the strength of our core business, the discipline of our execution model and the resilience of our operating platform,” he said.

“We will continue to build on this foundation by delivering complex projects reliably, maintaining high technical standards and creating sustainable value for shareholders and stakeholders.

With over 60 years of operating experience and more than 750 completed projects, Julius Berger continues to position itself as a leading infrastructure solutions provider in Nigeria and beyond.

The 2026 Investors’ Forum reaffirmed Julius Berger’s status as a financially strong, operationally resilient, and strategically focused construction leader. Backed by solid earnings growth, a strong balance sheet, enhanced shareholder returns and a clear roadmap for expansion and sustainability, the company appears well-positioned to navigate ongoing industry challenges while capitalizing on infrastructure opportunities across Nigeria and the wider region.

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