IGP warns lawyers to stop criminalizing civil cases

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police IGP Olatunji Disu, has pledged to continue to foster a good working relationship with the Nigerian Bar Association NBA in order to enhance the protection of lives and properties of the citizenry.

The IGP gave the assurance on Tuesday during a courtesy visit of the National Executive Committee NEC of th Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja

IGP reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to the protection of lives and properties of the citizens and nationals of other countries resident in Nigeria.

The Police boss also called for a harmonious working relationship with the Nigerian Bar Association and other professional bodies to enhance national security.

He noted that members of the Bar hardly relate closely with Police personnel in their stations whenever they are handling matters reported to the Police on behalf of their clients.

He also noted that many people, including professionals such as lawyers, do insult Police officers during their engagement with the security officers in the course of their duties.

He said: “Lawyers seem to have grudges with Police Officers. Instead of meeting with Police officers at their stations, lawyers prefer to meet with the people who reported cases to us.

“Lawyers should stop criminalizing civil cases. If we are doing well tell us and if we are not doing well, tell the whole world.”

Earlier in his remarks, the National President of NBA, Mazi Afam Osigwe SAN said that the viisir was to congratulate the Police boss on his appointment and to seek ways of working with the Police to enhance national security.

He also stated that the office of the IGP is saddled with enormous responsibilities, adding that the protection of lives and properties as its key role.

He assured that the NBA would be working harmoniously with the NPF to ensure protection of lives and properties of the citizens and other nationals of other nations in the country.

For a better society

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