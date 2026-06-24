June 24, 2026
Trending now

NUPRC, Defence ministry intensify security push to Safeguard Oil assets and boost…

Julius Berger reaffirms strategic direction at 2026 Investors’ Forum

Nigeria’s recovery paradox: Why do reforms fail to yield economic relief?

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, JUNE 24, 2026

Oyo Police threaten to arrest peddlers of false information on abductees

Lagos govt shuts Oshodi market over traders, KAI clash

NNPC Ltd cuts petrol price to N1,260

IGP warns lawyers to stop criminalizing civil cases

ActionAid slams IMF over Nigeria’s massive debt burden

El-Rufai to remain in prison as bail bid fails

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

IGP warns lawyers to stop criminalizing civil cases

by Peter Anayo0140

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja  

 

The Inspector General of Police IGP Olatunji Disu, has pledged to continue to foster a good working relationship with the Nigerian Bar Association NBA in order to enhance the protection of lives and properties of the citizenry.

 

The IGP gave the assurance on Tuesday during a courtesy visit of the National Executive Committee NEC of th Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja

 

IGP reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to the protection of lives and properties of the citizens and nationals of other countries resident in Nigeria.

 

The Police boss also called for a harmonious working relationship with the Nigerian Bar Association and other professional bodies to enhance national security.

 

He noted that members of the Bar hardly relate closely with Police personnel in their stations whenever they are handling matters reported to the Police on behalf of their clients.

 

He also noted that many people, including professionals such as lawyers, do insult Police officers during their engagement with the security officers in the course of their duties.

 

He said: “Lawyers seem to have grudges with Police Officers. Instead of meeting with Police officers at their stations, lawyers prefer to meet with the people who reported cases to us.

 

“Lawyers should stop criminalizing civil cases. If we are doing well tell us and if we are not doing well, tell the whole world.”

 

Earlier in his remarks, the National President of NBA, Mazi Afam Osigwe SAN said that the viisir was to congratulate the Police boss on his appointment and to seek ways of working with the Police to enhance national security.

 

He also stated that the office of the IGP is saddled with enormous responsibilities, adding that the protection of lives and properties as its key role.

 

He assured that the NBA would be working harmoniously with the NPF to ensure protection of lives and properties of the citizens and other nationals of other nations in the country.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Gov Okpebholo presents Edo’s 2026 budget of N939bn, targets growth of infrastructure

Peter Anayo

AFCON 2025: BUA Chairman dangles $500,000, goal bonuses for Super Eagles

Editor

Fubara’s Chief of Staff denies securing Court order to stop resumption of Sole Administrator

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet Girişmatbetmatbetdeneme bonusuDeneme Bonusu Veren SitelerkavbetmeritkingDeneme Bonusu Veren SitelercasibomjojobetGrandpashabetgrandpashabetlunabetGrandpashabetpadişahbetpadişahbetTimebetMeritkingGrandpashabetcasibomjojobetrobinbetjojobet girişcasibommatbetslot siteleriMadridbetMadridbetmadridbetMadridbetcasibomamgbahisPadişahbetcasibomgrandpashabet girişJojobetgrandpashabetcasibomcasibomjojobetgrandpashabetjojobetgrandpashabet girişgrandpashabetgrandpashabet giriş