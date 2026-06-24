Governors seek collaboration to revive tourism economy

Governors Babagana Zulum of Borno, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun and Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti have renewed calls for stronger collaboration and investment in tourism, following a visit to Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort.

The visit was announced in a statement by Bukola Fortune-Omosola, Senior Communications Specialist, Glocient Hospitality and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to the statement, the visit was aimed at exploring the sector’s potential for jobs, community development and economic growth.

The visit also formed part of efforts to showcase how restored tourism assets can contribute to sub-national development.

During the tour of the resort, the governors explored the warm and cold springs, reputed as the world’s only known confluence where both waters flow side by side without mixing.

The governors learnt about the site’s history, geology and cultural significance.

While assessing opportunities for tourism-driven investment and local economic participation, they also inspected regenerated landscapes, the amphitheatre for cultural performances and recreational facilities.

Oyebanji described the resort’s transformation as evidence that heritage preservation and hospitality development could work together to create value.

“It was a moment of shared admiration for nature’s gift and the resort’s transformation.

“Ikogosi is now a model of hospitality, heritage conservation and sustainable development for Ekiti State and Nigeria,” he said.

Zulum, who visited the destination for the first time, linked the resort’s progress to the impact of deliberate private investment and expressed optimism about future engagement.

“What I find here speaks largely about the miracle that investors can perform especially when they are intentional.

“I promise to be back here as soon as possible,” he said.

Abiodun also praised the pace of change at the facility, describing the experience as proof that tourism assets could be repositioned into economic enablers.

He noted the level of transformation achieved at the resort in less than four years.

“This is a wonder, indeed,” he said.

According to the statement, the governors committed to deeper collaboration and investment to reawaken tourism as a pathway for job creation, stronger host communities and broader economic expansion.

They further encouraged states to unlock value from underutilised cultural and natural assets.

It added that ongoing development efforts, led by Glocient Hospitality and its founder, Niyi John Olajide, continue to focus on preserving heritage, enhancing visitor experience, and advancing sustainable tourism.(NAN)

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2