FG delivers houses to subscribers of Rent-to-Own Scheme

Akor Sylvester, Abuja

Subscribers of the Rent-to-Own Housing Scheme on Tuesday took delivery of their houses at Bungalow City along the Dei-Dei–Zuba Expressway in Abuja.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Engr. Muttaqha Rabe Darma performed the symbolic handover of keys to the beneficiaries during the official commissioning ceremony in Abuja .

The houses were built by Brains and Hammers Limited with funding provided by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

The Rent-to-Own Scheme is one of the housing initiatives under the Renewed Hope Housing Programme implemented through a Public-Private Partnership arrangement aimed at providing sustainable and affordable housing for Nigerians.

Speaking during the symbolic presentation of keys to the beneficiaries, the Minister reaffirmed the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to delivering affordable housing to Nigerians.

He restated President Bola Tinubu’s ambitious target of increasing access to housing across the country, noting that affordable homeownership remains central to the administration’s agenda.

The Minister also drew attention to the burden of high rents in cities such as Abuja and Lagos, noting that they leave many civil servants with limited income to meet other basic needs. He stressed that the Ministry is not only focused on making housing more affordable but is also committed to improving the well-being of Nigerians by enhancing their capacity to afford decent accommodation.

“We are determined to meet the expectations of Nigerians in providing shelter for them. All beneficiaries of this Rent-to-Own Scheme will receive the keys to their homes before the end of the year,” Darma declared.

He stated that a substantial number of beneficiaries would collect their keys at the event, reaffirming the Federal Government’s commitment to effective delivery.

On his part, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Shehu Usman Osidi, acknowledged that the delivery of the Bungalow City units was not without challenges. He noted that the allocation of part of the estate to security agencies had initially disrupted the assignment of homes to approved subscribers under the Bank’s Rent-to-Own Scheme.

He revealed that the Bank responded swiftly by establishing a joint technical committee with Brains & Hammers Limited to resolve all allocation issues, adding that the timely intervention of the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Engr. Muttaqha Rabe Darma, was instrumental in ensuring that every profiled beneficiary ultimately received a home.

Osidi congratulated the new homeowners and reaffirmed FMBN’s commitment to delivering affordable homeownership across Nigeria and supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope vision.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Barr. Sanusi Seidu Dantsoho expressed profound gratitude and excitement to the Federal Government for the opportunity to become homeowners.

He commended the government’s commitment to expanding access to affordable housing and ensuring that deserving Nigerians benefit from such interventions.

Dantsoho also praised the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) for its crucial role in financing the housing units, describing the institution as a key driver of homeownership in the country.

He assured the Minister and other stakeholders that the beneficiaries would collaborate to maintain a peaceful, orderly, and well-managed housing community alongside other residents.

He further urged the government to sustain and expand similar housing programmes across the nation to enable more Nigerians to realise their dream of owning a home.

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