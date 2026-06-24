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El-Rufai to remain in prison as bail bid fails

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El-Rufai to remain in prison as bail bid fails

by Peter Anayo0146

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday rejected the request of former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai to vary the bail conditions earlier imposed on him.

 

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik dismissed the application, ruling that the current terms stand.

El-Rufai filed the application hoping for relaxed bail terms in the ongoing wire tapping case, but the court vehemently dismissed the request

El-Rufai, through his lawyer, Paul Erokoro, SAN, had applied for a variation of some of the bail conditions earlier granted to El-Rufai, describing them as harsh, stringent, outlandish and difficult to meet.

 

He argued that the bail terms were too stringent, particularly the requirements for level 17 civil servants with properties in Maitama or Asokoro, as well as verification and attestation letters from the Kaduna state traditional council.

 

But the prosecution, Oluwole Aladedoye SAN, opposed the request, insisting that qualified public officers who meet the conditions exist and urged the court to refuse the application.

In her ruling, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik declined the request to vary the bail conditions, holding that there are civil servants who own properties at the said location.

 

At Tuesday’s proceedings, the Department of State Services closed its case against the former governor in the ongoing alleged wiretapping trial before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Prosecuting counsel, Oluwole Aladedoye, informed the court that the prosecution would not be calling further witnesses in the matter, prompting the formal closure of the DSS case.

The defence counsel, Paul Erokoro SAN, told the court that the defence intends to file a no-case submission, arguing that the prosecution has failed to establish sufficient evidence against the former governor.

He sought two weeks’ leave to file the application, while the prosecution requested two weeks to respond and do the necessary filing.

 

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik fixed September 22, 2026 for the hearing of the no case submission and the continuation of proceedings.

 

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