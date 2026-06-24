APC Senator defects to ADC, cites lingering crisis over primaries

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

The Senate chamber on Tuesday witnessed a tense moment as Senator Garba Musa Maidoki, representing Kebi South Senatorial District, formally defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing unresolved internal wrangling in his party.

Reading his letter of notification during plenary, as presented by the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, Maidoki said his decision followed “wide consultations with constituents,” which was triggered by protracted problems arising from APC’s primaries in Kebi State.

“There is a lingering internal crisis in the APC, especially arising from the Kebi primary elections. After due consultation with my constituents, I have decided to defect to the ADC, which I believe aligns more with the interests of my district,” Medoki declared in the letter.

The announcement immediately drew an intervention from the Deputy Senate President, who urged the lawmaker to step down the defection for reconciliation. The presiding officer argued that APC in Kebbi had no fundamental crisis and that Medoki’s grievances could be resolved internally.

“I wish to intervene and plead with the distinguished senator to rescind his decision. There is no internal problem in APC in Kebbi state. This is more of a family dispute and we can reconcile. I move that this defection be stepped down for reconciliation,” he said on the floor.

Medoki’s exit adds to a string of defections from APC to ADC in recent months, as discontent over party primaries and internal disputes pushes some lawmakers toward the opposition. The ADC has increasingly positioned itself as an alternative for politicians aggrieved by the ruling party’s internal processes ahead of 2027.

Maidoki’s defection is likely to deepen those divisions and alter the political calculus in Kebbi South.

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