APC group demands justice over Plateau Federal Constituency ticket

Daniel Dauda, Jos

In a dramatic tone of event, a group under the aegis of concerned youths and stakeholders of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau State has petitioned party executives demanding justice, fairness and equity over Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam, PKK, Federal Constituency ticket ahead of 2027 general elections.

The group acknowledged that the petition has become necessary following the conduct of the APC House of Representatives Primary Election for PKK Federal Constituency and the disturbing developments that subsequently emerged regarding the collation and declaration of results.

They submitted the petition at the APC Secretariat in Kalwa House, Jos, on behalf of Dr. John Tongshinen barely 72 hours when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are preparing to upload names of candidates who emerged winners in their official portal for 2027 general elections.

Daily Champion reports that APC primary election for Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency was characterised by a lot of misconceptions as two different returning officers declared both Dr. Tongshinen and the incumbent, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi winners.

Recalled, Mr.Despan declared Tongshinen the winner while Barr. Nandom Andrew Kura declared Rt. Hon. Gagdi as winner.

But later date Chairman Plateau State House of Representatives and Senatorial primaries elections, Hon. Stella Okotete, confirmed that Barr. Nandom Andrew Kura was the authentic returning officer for Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency as result earlier announced by Mr. Daspan was null and void

But Sadiq Abdulahi Kwaltomai who led concerned youths and stakeholders from PKK while speaking to newsmen, argued that the primary election was conducted and the duly appointed collation officers discharged their responsibilities.

“Results from the various voting centres were collated by these officers and submitted in accordance with the mandate given to them by the party.

“To the best of our knowledge, these officers carried out their duties professionally and without any prior objection to their appointment. Party members participated in the election with the understanding that these were the duly recognized officers authorized by the party to collate and process the results,” Kwaltomai stated.

He further expressed shock when reports emerged that certain officials or agents deployed from the National Secretariat disregarded the authority of the very officers whose names had earlier been officially communicated by the Plateau State Secretariat.

“More disturbing was the emergence of other individuals who were not part of the list officially communicated to aspirants but who allegedly assumed responsibilities relating to the collation, certification or processing of election results after the duly appointed officers had already completed their assignment,” he noted.

The group demanded immediate review of all issues arising from the conduct of the primary election, a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the rejection or displacement of the duly appointed collation officers.

Other demands are; recognition and protection of the authority of duly constituted party structures in Plateau State, immediate steps to ensure that the genuine votes cast by APC members are protected and that the authentic outcome of the election is not compromised, as well as appropriate remedial measures necessary to restore confidence in the integrity of the party’s internal democratic processes.

Meanwhile, PKK aspirant Dr. John Tongshinen vowed not to let go of the mandate willingly given to him by the people, alleged that the vote allocated to the incumbent is generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“We are members of APC and nobody is pushing anybody anywhere. Were going to be fighting until the right thing is done because nobody owns APC. The party belongs to all of us”, Tongshinen added.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2