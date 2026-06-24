ACCI, FRC eye stronger partnership to drive fiscal discipline, economic reforms

Cyril Mbah, Abuja

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has called for closer collaboration with the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) to strengthen fiscal discipline and accelerate Nigeria’s economic reforms.

The call was made during a courtesy visit by an ACCI delegation to the FRC headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking for ACCI Director-General, Chief Agabaidu Jideani, and the Executive Director of ACCI and the National Policy Advocacy Centre, Dr. Chidiebere Onwumere, said that partnership with the Commission is key ahead of the proposed National Stakeholders Policy Dialogue on Fiscal Responsibility Reform, Economic Transformation and Sustainable Development.

Onwumere described the FRC as a critical institution in Nigeria’s economic development framework. He argued that full implementation of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, FRA 2007, would improve public financial management, cut wasteful spending, and deliver cost savings across government institutions.

He noted that working with the Commission would boost the credibility and impact of the upcoming national dialogue. The forum is expected to drive policy reforms and support sustainable economic growth.

The ACCI Executive Director also outlined the Chamber’s statutory roles, which include running business training centres, providing dispute resolution for commercial conflicts, and operating the Abuja Trade Centre to organise trade fairs and business development initiatives.

He added that ACCI functions under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

Responding, FRC Acting Chairman, Barrister Charles Chukwuemeka Abana said the Commission and ACCI have a longstanding cordial relationship.

He stressed that their mandates are complementary and confirmed the Commission’s readiness to take part in the proposed policy dialogue.

Abana said the FRC has spent more than 15 years institutionalizing the FRA and has built substantial experience promoting fiscal discipline and accountability.

He revealed that the Commission, with the Centre for Social Justice, is implementing the second phase of the Fiscal Responsibility Index to assess MDAs’ compliance with the Act.

He urged private sector stakeholders to back the Commission’s drive for transparency, prudence, and accountability in public finance. Abana also highlighted the FRC’s role in the Presidential Committee on Tax Reforms, chaired by Professor Taiwo Oyedele, noting that amending the FRA was among the recommendations to fast-track economic development.

The Acting Chairman reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to work closely with ACCI and asked the Chamber to involve the FRC in future workshops, capacity-building programmes, and international engagements.

Abana said the FRC is open to formalising the partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding. He added that both institutions share a commitment to stronger fiscal governance and Nigeria’s economic transformation agenda.

For a better society

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