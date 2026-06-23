Why Enugu North voted APC massively- Senator-elect

Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu

Senator-elect for Enugu North Senatorial Zone, Chief Ikeje Asogwa, has attributed his massive victory in Saturday’s bye-election in the zone to the huge benefits accruing from the All Progressives Congress (APC) federal and state administrations to his people.

Asogwa noted that, while the party had perennially struggled in the state, the situation had changed because people could now see tangible evidence of governance and development.

He vowed to justify the confidence reposed in him by his people, also known as the Nsukka Zone.

The incoming lawmaker, who will now complete the tenure of Labour Party’s Senator Okey Ezea, who died in November 2025, spoke to Government House correspondents after a visit to Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State on Monday.

“What has changed is performance. You could see the drastic improvement in the results from what happened in the 2023 elections and what happened last Saturday.

“The reason is the massive infrastructural development going on all over the state, not just in the senatorial zone. The people have seen that this administration is working tirelessly. What they had in 2023 was a laudable vision as well as promises.

“But today, the results are there, very glaring and scattered across all 102 wards in the senatorial zone.

“That is what brought about the results you saw on Saturday when people came out massively to vote for the APC.”

Asogwa thanked constituents for the confidence they demonstrated through their votes and massive turnout during the election, reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive representation, and pledged to work closely with stakeholders across the district to ensure that the dividends of democracy reach every community in Enugu North Senatorial Zone.

“From the results of the election, you could see that people really turned out massively to support us. So, first of all, I thank our governor, our party leaders, and our people for the confidence they reposed in me. I thank Enugu North Zone for their votes and the massive turnout.”

The senator-elect said his representation would prioritise projects and programmes that directly impact the welfare of the people and youth empowerment, stressing that development would be driven by the needs of the communities.

“We have a lot of things ranging from infrastructural development to improving the education sector, improving the health sector, and creating more employment opportunities for our people, especially the youth.

“So, we have great plans and we are definitely going to achieve them. We intend to do that as fast as possible,” he assured.

For a better society

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