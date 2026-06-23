Two suspects arrested in Benin over illegal revenue collection

Chris Akhabue, Edo

In a renewed effort in the fight against illegal revenue collection across Edo State, the State Taskforce has arrested two persons in connection with illegal revenue collection around the third junction area in Benin City.

The suspects identified as Osasere Amadin and Irahbor Destiny were arrested by the officials of the Edo State Taskforce around the third junction in Benin City, following intelligence reports of the activities of illegal revenue collection.

The suspects who were arrested on Monday 22nd June, 2026 were paraded before newsmen at the office of the Edo State Taskforce in Benin City.

Speaking on the arrest, the Station Officer, Edo State Taskforce, Rufus Johnbull who led operatives of the taskforce to arrest the suspects, said they got intelligence information about the operation of the illegal revenue collection and mounted surveillance around the area and arrested the two suspects in the act.

He noted that the Edo State government is determined to ensure that those engaged in illegal revenue collection in the State are arrested because the governor Monday Okpebholo led administration has banned revenue collections in the State.

“This morning, acting on an intelligent report, the Taskforce Commander mobilized his men to the third junction in Benin City. The report indicates that illegal collection is ongoing in the area as drivers are being extorted.

“We got there and mapped out surveillance and we were able to arrest some of the people engaged in the illegal act.

“The Taskforce will intensify its efforts to ensure that the junction and other areas in the City will be free from illegal revenue collection.

“The Edo State government will ensure that those that embarked on illegal revenue collection across the State will not find peace until they are all arrested. The taskforce encourages drivers to go about their normal businesses as the taskforce will do its best to ensure all those who engaged in illegal revenue collection are arrested and made to face justice”, he concluded.

A bus driver who doesn’t want his name mentioned for fear of being attacked said the activities of illegal revenue collection around the third junction calls for concern. He appealed to the Edo State government to put a mechanism in place to arrest the perpetrators.

He noted that some unidentified person manhandled him at the junction requesting him to part with N200 naira but his refusal led to the collection of his vehicle which the whereabouts is yet unknown at the time of this report.

The driver said that they pay different levies to different people as failure to pay most times results in manhandling of drivers.

He appealed to the Edo State government to step in and stop the illegal activities to enable drivers to have peace while doing their legitimate businesses.

Speaking on his level of involvement, Irahbor Destiny who confessed to the crime said he is working for one CSO of Vigilante who he identified as Amaosa Ogiemaye.

“Sometimes drivers willingly give us money which we share among ourselves vigilante members around the location. The sharing formula is directed by the CSO who I worked for”

The second suspect, one Osasere Amadin denied his involvement saying he was at the junction to beg for money from drivers as his child is sick and in the hospital.

He noted that two drivers helped him with some money and was arrested in the process, adding that the money displayed before journalists doesn’t belong to him.

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