Tinubu Commissions Karu Water network , declares era of neglect’ for Satellite towns over

Favour Ishember, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday commissioned the long-awaited Water Supply Network to Karu Satellite Town and surrounding communities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), declaring that the “era of neglect” of Abuja’s satellite towns has come to an end.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony held in Kurudu Community along the Karu-Karshi Road, the President described the project as more than an infrastructure initiative, saying it represents the fulfillment of a fundamental human right and a key promise of his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“It is with a deep sense of fulfillment and gratitude to Almighty God that I stand before you today to commission the water supply network to Karu and its environs,” Tinubu said. “We are here not just to cut a ribbon, but to breathe life into a fundamental human right that has eluded this bustling community for far too long.

Represented by the Vice President, Ibrahim Shettima, the President said his administration had committed itself to ensuring that governance delivers tangible benefits to ordinary Nigerians, particularly those living outside major city centres.

According to him, the project was conceived following his directive during the commissioning of the Greater Abuja Water Supply Project a year ago that water infrastructure must extend beyond elite districts into satellite communities where a significant portion of Abuja’s working population resides.

Tinubu disclosed that when the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Nyesom Wike, presented the proposal for the Karu Water Supply Project, the Federal Government approved it without delay, recognizing the critical importance of access to clean water.

To ensure timely delivery, the President said the government expedited funding for the project, enabling contractors, CGC Nigeria Limited, to complete the work ahead of schedule.

The newly commissioned infrastructure comprises more than 194 kilometres of secondary and tertiary pipeline networks designed to deliver treated, safe, and potable water directly to residents of Karu, Orozo, Jikwoyi, Kurudu, and neighbouring communities.

“For decades, the residents of Karu grew into a thriving, teeming population, yet were left to depend on unsafe boreholes and water vendors,” Tinubu stated. “Previous administrations came and went, leaving promises in their wake. But our administration does not trade in promises; we trade in results.”

The President used the occasion to commend FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, describing him as the “Mr. Project” of the administration for driving transformative development across the territory.

“Leadership is not measured by the eloquence of television commentary or the bitterness of empty rhetoric,” Tinubu said. “Leadership is measured by tangible, verifiable impact on the lives of ordinary citizens.”

He noted that ongoing investments in transport, healthcare, education, housing, road construction, and water infrastructure across the FCT demonstrate what can be achieved when vision is matched with effective execution.

Tinubu also urged residents to protect the newly installed facilities from vandalism and illegal connections, emphasizing that the project was built with public resources for the collective benefit of the people.

“This infrastructure belongs to you,” he said. “Do not look the other way if unscrupulous elements try to compromise what has taken years of effort and resources to deliver. Treat this water as the precious resource that it is.”

The President linked the project to broader celebrations marking the third anniversary of his administration and the 50th anniversary of the creation of the Federal Capital Territory, saying the initiative would serve as a model for future interventions.

He announced plans to replicate similar water infrastructure projects in Bwari and other Area Councils as part of the government’s wider urban renewal and rural integration programme.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to development, Tinubu assured Nigerians that reforms and infrastructure expansion would continue to improve living conditions across the country.

“Our commitment to urban renewal and rural integration is absolute,” he said. “This administration will continue to reform, we will continue to build, and we will continue to ensure that the wealth of this nation trickles down to the people who need it most.”

The President thereafter formally commissioned the Water Supply Network to Karu Satellite Town and Environs, dedicating the project to the glory of God and the benefit of residents of the Federal Capital Territory.

On his part, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr Nyesom Wike said ‘ Mr. President, let me once again support the Honourable Minister of State for welcoming you to Karu in AMAC, Abuja, to today attend the 9th day of commissioning of projects. And I want to thank you, despite the fact that you are coming from a national assignment in Nassarawa state, you made it directly here without commitment. You would have given one reason or the other not to be here. So we don’t take it for granted. We want to say thank you for your support to the FCT administration.

Before I go further, let me use this opportunity, Mr. President, to congratulate your party for winning the Saturday election and also congratulate my party for maintaining the opposition. In every political setting, there must be winners and there must be opposition. Today, we are seeing the winning party and the opposition party. The opposition party is not by talking, it is by challenging the ruling party and we are the only party that is challenging the ruling party. So we are leading the opposition party.

Sometimes in September 2024, when Mr. President travelled to Beijing, we were privileged to accompany Mr. President on that journey. And in that journey, we were able to sign the Memorandum of Understanding with CGC and FCT for CGC to be able to provide water supply in the satellite town.

Your Excellency, you recall that last year, when you were having the second anniversary, commissioning the Abuja Greater Water Supply, you did say that we should build from the city to the satellite town. And in the budget of 2025, under the national budget, you included water supply to the satellite towns in AMAC and its neighboring communities, and also in Bwari area council. So you provided water for satellite towns in two area councils, AMAC and Bwari.

Mr. President, because you directed the full and early release of what you provided in the national budget, today, in less than one year, you have come back to commission the promotion of water in Karu and its neighboring communities in AMAC. But for your support, it wouldn’t have been possible. Just before one year, this contract was awarded last August. Now we are in June, commissioning it, which is less than one year. Mr. President, we want to sincerely thank you for what you’ve done. On July 14th, we’ll also commission the one in the Bwari Area Council.

You have said, it’s not only providing infrastructure in the city, it’s not only providing roads in the city and satellite towns, but that which is very fundamental, which is water, must also be given to the people. Here we are in Karu, I’m sure the community will be happy, the community will be smiling, and indeed, to the glory of God, the Renewed Hope Agenda is working, and people can see it.

Mr. President, I do know that it is not only this water supply in Karu that you’ll be commissioning on your third year anniversary. I’m sure, either on the 26th or 29th of this month, you will also come back to Karu and commission all the roads within Karu, which you have made the people of Karu happy.

As the Deputy Managing Director of CGC has said, Karu is one of the fastest-growing communities to be urban. In fact, I don’t know why you should refer to it as a satellite town.

Again, today, you are getting water in Karu. I hope, as our people say, one good turn deserves another. If you do for me, I’ll do for you. If you fall for me, I fall for you. Now that the Renewed Hope has come, and has done for you, and has fallen for you, I hope the Karu community, at the appropriate time, will also fall for us. We hope you understand that.

Earlier in his remarks, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr Nyesom Wike, credited President Bola Tinubu’s direct intervention and timely release of funds for the successful completion of the Karu Water Supply Project in less than one year.

Wike said the project was conceived following President Tinubu’s directive that the benefits of the Greater Abuja Water Supply Scheme should extend beyond the city centre to satellite communities.

According to the minister, the foundation for the project was laid during President Tinubu’s official visit to Beijing in September 2024, where the FCT Administration signed a Memorandum of Understanding with CGC Nigeria Limited for the provision of water infrastructure in Abuja’s satellite towns.

Wike noted that the President subsequently made provisions for water projects in both Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and Bwari Area Council in the 2025 national budget and ensured the early release of funds, enabling contractors to complete the Karu project ahead of schedule.

“The contract was awarded in August last year, and today, less than one year later, we are commissioning it. But for the support of Mr. President, this would not have been possible,” he said.

The minister announced that a similar water project in Bwari Area Council is scheduled for commissioning on July 14, adding that residents of Karu would also benefit from ongoing road infrastructure projects expected to be inaugurated before the end of June.

Describing Karu as one of the fastest-growing urban communities in the Federal Capital Territory, Wike said access to potable water would significantly improve the quality of life for residents and further demonstrate the impact of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He also congratulated the ruling party on its victory in the recent elections while emphasizing the importance of a vibrant opposition in a democratic system.

Wike expressed optimism that residents would continue to support the administration in recognition of the infrastructure and development projects being delivered across the area.

Giving her vote of thanks, FCT Minister of State Dr. Mariya Mahmoud called the launch of Karu Satellite Town’s water supply network a major step forward in the federal government’s push to upgrade residents’ quality of life with essential infrastructure.

She said the project meets a long-held demand from the community and shows the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu in action. Mahmoud thanked the President for his forward-thinking leadership on projects that directly improve lives nationwide.

According to her, the new water system will boost public health, improve sanitation, back local businesses, and relieve families who’ve struggled for years without reliable clean water.

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