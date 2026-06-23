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TCN announces forced outage on Alaoji 132kV transmission line 

by Editor099

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says a forced outage occurred on the Alaoji 132kV transmission line at about 3:59 a.m. on Tuesday due to an earth fault and a distance protection failure.

Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN’S General Manager,Public Affairs said this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.
Mbah, however, said that TCN’s maintenance crew had swung into action and were currently working on the line to ensure that normal bulk power supply was restored as quickly as possible.
”Consequently, the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) has been unable to off-take electricity supply for distribution to its customers in Owerri, Yenagoa, and Ahoada.
”TCN apologises for any inconvenience this outage will cause affected electricity customers,” she said.(NAN)
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