Storm Chaos: Navy rescues three as boat capsizes in Bennett River, Warri ‎

‎Ebenezer Adurokiya, Warri

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‎In a swift early morning operation, personnel from Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS), Delta, have rescued three crew members after their passenger boat capsized in the treacherous waters of the Bennett River, Warri.

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‎The dramatic rescue unfolded on June 21 at approximately 10:30 AM, when naval personnel on routine patrol spotted three stranded individuals clinging to debris alongside their floating accessories.

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With a stormy downpour having lashed the region, the vessel was no match for the sudden, violent waves that ultimately caused it to overturn.

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‎Without hesitation, the naval team initiated a full-scale rescue operation, successfully pulling the three crew members to safety and recovering vital floating items from the murky waters.

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‎Following their rescue, the survivors, on the order of the Commander of NNS Delta, Commodore Shehu Tasiu, were immediately transported to the NNS Delta Sick Bay, where they received urgent medical attention.

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After being issued necessary medications, all three were stabilised and later released.

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‎Commodore Tasiu, reportedly, personally oversaw the welfare and comprehensive medical treatment and debriefing of the survivors at the naval base.

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Authorities have commended the vigilance of the patrol team, which proved critical in preventing potential fatalities in the face of the region’s unpredictable weather patterns.

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