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Saudi Arabia commences distribution of 24,302 food baskets in Nigeria

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Saudi Arabia commences distribution of 24,302 food baskets in Nigeria

by Peter Anayo0153

Chidimma Uchegbu, Abuja

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Abuja, through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) and in partnership with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has flagged off the 2026 Food Aid Project aimed at supporting populations affected by displacement, insecurity and other humanitarian challenges across Nigeria.

The project will distribute 24,302 food baskets, each weighing approximately 60 kilograms and containing essential food items, including rice, cooking oil, white beans, salt, and other staple commodities.

Valued at over US$1.5 million, the intervention is expected to benefit 145,812 people in communities across the country, providing much-needed relief to vulnerable households facing food insecurity.

Speaking during the flag-off in Damaturu, the Director-General of NEMA reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the transparent and efficient distribution of the food items to identified beneficiaries, in line with its mandate to coordinate disaster response and humanitarian assistance in Nigeria. The food baskets will be distributed across the five intervention states, which are Yobe, Benue, Anambra, Kebbi and Taraba States.

The food aid initiative underscores the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s continued commitment to humanitarian assistance and support for vulnerable populations in Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin region. Through KSrelief, Saudi Arabia has continued to provide critical relief interventions to improve food security and alleviate the suffering of people affected by crises.

The partnership between NEMA and KSrelief reflects the importance of international collaboration in addressing humanitarian challenges and supporting communities in need.

 

For a better society

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