Reps aspirant slams NDC Plateau, says party lacks internal democracy 

Daniel Dauda, Jos

An aspirant under the platform of National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Bassa/ Jos North Federal Constituency in 2027 general elections, David Dama, has lambasted the party’s leadership in Plateau state over what he described as “lack of internal democracy.”

Dama said the party has become a “caricature of the old system” marked by imposition, impunity, and lack of accountability.

He raised the allegations while speaking to newsmen in Jos the state capital following the recently concluded parties primaries elections nationwide.

According to Dama, “no primary election was conducted for the Jos-North/Bassa House of Representatives ticket for 2027. No genuine consensus was reached.

“Leadership allegedly bypassed party guidelines and the Electoral Act, using a backroom selection process to choose a candidate based on parochial interests, not members’ will,” he stated.

Dama further argued that the NDC presented itself as a party of transparency and reform but is now replicating the practices it criticized in other platforms.

He said shutting out aspirants and voters creates a gap between party leadership and grassroots members as he questions why NDC Plateau won’t conduct direct primaries if it seeks the most popular candidate.

Acknowledging disillusioned among youths, women, elders, and grassroots mobilizers who built the party on the Plateau, Dama insist power belongs to the people, not a small group of “administrative dictators.”

He called on NDC national leadership to review what he term as the “fraudulent selection process”, demands a return to rule of law and democratic accountability.

He urged supporters to remain calm and law-abiding while consultations are ongoing as his team is weighing options and will announce the next political move in the coming days.

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