Reduce cement prices, FG tells Dangote, BUA, others

Akor Sylvester, Abuja and Jacob Ogodo

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi has called on cement manufacturers across the country to immediately reduce the price of cement, insisting that the current cost of the product is placing pressure on ongoing infrastructure projects and increasing demands for contract variations.

Umahi made the call while delivering keynote address at the official unveiling of the new corporate identity of Lafarge, now rebranded as HBM, a member of the HUAXIN Group, held at the Lagos Continental Hotel.

Speaking before industry leaders, investors, and stakeholders, the Minister emphasized that the Federal government would engage cement manufacturers from July 1 to address the issue of cement prices. “I want to insist that Lafarge now HBM and other manufacturers of cement should reduce their prices,” Umahi declared.

He said: “We shall be engaging on this from First of July. Manufacturers of Cement must reduce their prices because the contractors are chocking me to review their contracts. But nobody is reviewing anybody’s contract. It’s the manufacturers of cement that should review their cost.”

The Minister noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is investing heavily in critical infrastructure across the country, creating unprecedented opportunities for manufacturers and investors. He urged HBM and other industry players to expand their capacity to meet the growing demands of the nation’s infrastructure revolution.

Commending the company on its transition and renewed commitment to the Nigerian market, Umahi assured the management of government support and partnership. “I commend you very highly and I say welcome onboard and we are going to work together. The market is smaller than what the president is doing. So, enlarge your coast,” he said.

The Minister used the occasion to highlight the remarkable progress being recorded under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in the area of infrastructure development. He pointed to the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway as one of the evidence of the administration’s bold vision and commitment to national transformation.

According to him, the quality and scale of the project have continued to attract global attention and admiration. “When the Dudge Bank came to evaluate our project, they said it was undervalued and that the project is of topmost quality. Today, Our neighboring nations are coming to steal the technology of the coastal highway.”

Umahi expressed profound appreciation to President Tinubu for providing the leadership and political will driving the country’s infrastructure renaissance, assuring Nigerians that the administration remains firmly on course to restore national prosperity. “I want to use this opportunity to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and I commit that Mr. President is committed to retake this country. The President knows what he is doing. The vision and mission are achievable and we are on course and this country will be taken back for the good of Nigerians.” This was according to the statement signed by Francis Nwaze, Senior Special Assistant to the Minister of Works on Media.

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