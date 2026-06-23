Pastor Lazarus Muoka’s crusade promises dramatic victory

…Says Enemies must ‘Submit’

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement is set to hold its much-anticipated biennial crusade titled “AND THE ENEMIES SUBMITTED”, with expectations of powerful deliverances, miracles, and breakthroughs as the General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, declares that God is set to enforce the submission of every enemy tormenting His people.

The two-day power-packed programme is scheduled for Saturday, June 27th and Sunday, June 28th, 2026, at The Chosen Revival Ground, along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, by Ijesha Bus-Stop, Lagos. Activities will commence at 8:00 a.m. daily.

According to the church, persistent life challenges — including sicknesses, diseases, afflictions, marital crises, financial limitations, barrenness, nightmares, and demonic oppressions — have left many believers feeling overwhelmed. However, the crusade sends a strong message of hope and divine intervention.

“The persistence challenges of life… is deceptively leading many to believe that the devil our arch enemy and his human agents are in control,” the statement read. “But all their antics… are nothing but that the power of God [might] be made manifest… God has set aside the two days to deliver His people from the jaws of their enemies.”

The release, signed by Pastor Louis Chidi, quotes Psalm 66:3: “Say unto God, How terrible art thou in thy works! Through the greatness of thy power shall thine enemies submit themselves unto thee.”* It emphasizes that enemies will not submit willingly but will be compelled by the overwhelming power of God.

Pastor Muoka, described as the “icon of revival evangelism,” will preside over the meetings, which are expected to feature salvation, sanctification, Holy Ghost baptism, and massive deliverances from all forms of oppression, paralysis, diseases, and limitations — both spiritual and physical.

In a bid to ensure maximum participation, the ministry has arranged free transportation for worshippers from across Lagos metropolis. Organizers have also put in place digitalized security measures to maintain order throughout the event.

“God has also stretched His hand of mercy to all and informed that all good things are ready that day. So, you cannot afford to miss it,” the statement added. “Come and be liberated from the entanglement of the enemy. Come and experience the power of God in another dimension and be blessed.”

The crusade is open to worshippers and the general public. Church leaders are inviting all who desire divine intervention in any area of their lives to attend what they describe as a timely season of supernatural victory.

For a better society

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