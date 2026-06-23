OPay Partners 3MTT, Extends National Innovation Challenge Deadline to Reach More Student Innovators

OPay, a leading fintech company in Nigeria, has announced an extension of the application deadline for the National Innovation Challenge, a flagship component of the newly expanded OPay Scholars Programme 2026, from June 14 to July 3, 2026.

The extension follows overwhelming interest from tertiary institution students across the country and numerous requests from prospective applicants seeking additional time to complete and submit their entries. Students in tertiary institutions across Nigeria can still apply now as a team of five students via https://www.opayweb.com/innovation-challenge

The OPay Scholars Programme is an expanded education and talent development platform designed to empower the next generation of Nigerian innovators, leaders, and problem-solvers. The programme builds on OPay’s landmark ₦1.2 billion, 10-year scholarship commitment to tertiary institutions across Nigeria and now consists of three key pillars: the ₦1.2 billion 10-Year Scholarship Programme, the National Innovation Challenge, and OPay Futures, a career and employability development initiative.

In a further boost to the programme, OPay has also entered into a strategic partnership with the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) Programme, the Federal Government’s flagship digital skills initiative under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

The partnership reflects a shared vision between OPay and 3MTT to create meaningful social value by developing Nigeria’s next generation of innovators and expanding access to economic opportunities. Through skills development, innovation, mentorship, and employability pathways, both organisations are committed to supporting the broader goal of creating one million jobs and connecting young Nigerians to opportunities within the rapidly growing digital economy. The collaboration demonstrates how public-private partnerships can accelerate talent development at scale while ensuring more young people are equipped with the skills needed to compete and thrive in a global marketplace.

Through this collaboration, 3MTT will work alongside Google to co-deliver training during the webinar and bootcamp phases of the National Innovation Challenge, while also helping expand awareness of the programme across its nationwide network of fellows and communities.

“At OPay, we believe talent is one of Nigeria’s greatest assets. Through the OPay Scholars Programme, we are not only investing in education but also creating pathways that connect young people to innovation, employability, and long-term economic opportunity. Our partnership with 3MTT reflects a shared commitment to developing world-class talent, supporting job creation, and ensuring more Nigerians can access opportunities in the digital economy,” said Itoro Udo, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Manager, OPay. “The response to the National Innovation Challenge has been exceptional, and extending the application deadline to July 3 ensures that even more students across the country can participate, showcase their ideas, and benefit from the training, mentorship, and opportunities available through the programme,” he continued.

Commenting on the partnership, Francis Sani, Programme Director, 3MTT said:

“Our mission is to build technical talent at scale and create clear pathways from learning to earning. Our collaboration with OPay brings together the strengths of government and the private sector to equip young Nigerians with future-ready skills, expose them to real-world innovation challenges, and improve access to employment opportunities. This partnership aligns closely with our broader vision of developing a globally competitive workforce and creating job opportunities through digital skills, innovation, and talent acceleration. Together, we are helping more young Nigerians move closer to meaningful careers and economic participation.”

Through the expanded OPay Scholars Programme, OPay continues to demonstrate its long-standing commitment to investing in Nigeria’s future through education, innovation, and talent development. By bringing together the ₦1.2 billion scholarship initiative, the National Innovation Challenge, OPay Futures, Google, and now 3MTT, the programme is creating a comprehensive ecosystem that equips young Nigerians with the skills, credentials, exposure, and opportunities needed to succeed locally and compete globally.

The application deadline for the National Innovation Challenge is now July 3, 2026. Interested students are encouraged to take advantage of the extension and submit their applications before the new deadline.Apply now via https://www.opayweb.com/innovation-challenge

For more information, visit www.opayweb.com and follow OPay on LinkedIn, @OPay_NG on X, and @opay.ng on Instagram for updates.

About OPay

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading fintech company in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfers, bill payments, card services, airtime and data purchases, and merchant payments, among others. Renowned for its fast and reliable network and strong security features that protect customers’ funds, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.