Ogun police recover missing lexus as probe into death of broadcaster intensifies

Michael-Azeez Ogunsiji, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command has recorded a major breakthrough in its ongoing investigation into the deaths of retired Ogun State Television (OGTV) broadcaster, Ms. Kitan Oyesiku, and her security guard, with the recovery of a missing vehicle linked to the incident.

The Command disclosed that operatives successfully recovered the deceased’s Lexus RX300, which was reported missing following the tragic incident that claimed the lives of the veteran broadcaster and her security aide.

As part of efforts to accelerate the investigation, the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, CP Bode Ojajuni, personally visited the scene of the incident for an on-the-spot assessment and to obtain firsthand information that could assist ongoing investigative efforts.

During the visit, the Commissioner assured residents and members of the public that the Command remains fully committed to unraveling the circumstances surrounding the deaths and ensuring that all those responsible are identified, apprehended, and prosecuted.

The recovery of the vehicle is being viewed as a significant development in the investigation, with detectives expected to subject the car to further forensic and intelligence analysis as part of efforts to establish critical leads.

CP Ojajuni also extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the late broadcaster, the Ogun State Television community, and all those affected by the tragic incident.

The Police Command reiterated its commitment to pursuing the case to a logical conclusion and assured residents that no effort would be spared in the search for justice.

Investigations remain ongoing, while security authorities have indicated that further updates will be provided as new developments emerge in the case.

The deaths of Ms. Oyesiku, fondly known as “Aunty Kitan,” and her security guard have continued to attract widespread attention across Ogun State, with members of the media community and the public calling for a thorough investigation and swift justice for the victims.

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