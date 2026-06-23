MEMAN: Reform Nigeria’s Energy Sector Now, Global Tensions Won’t Wait

UGO AMADI

The Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) has warned that recent geopolitical tensions involving Iran and their impact on global oil markets have exposed the fragility of West Africa’s energy security architecture, urging governments across the region to take immediate steps to shield their economies from future supply disruptions and price shocks.

The warning came during a high-level webinar jointly organized by MEMAN and S&P Global Energy, titled “The Iran War Aftermath: Reading the Tea Leaves — Mitigating Future Oil Market Shocks in West Africa.” The virtual gathering brought together industry experts, market analysts, regulators and energy stakeholders to examine the implications of the conflict for global and regional energy markets.

Participants at the webinar noted that the disruptions triggered by the Iran crisis once again highlighted the extent to which many West African economies remain vulnerable to external shocks due to their dependence on imported refined petroleum products and limited strategic energy reserves. They stressed that energy security should no longer be viewed solely as an economic issue but as a critical national security priority.

According to the experts, countries with robust refining infrastructure, diversified supply chains and adequate reserve stocks are better equipped to withstand geopolitical disruptions and protect consumers from sudden fluctuations in fuel prices.

To strengthen regional resilience, the webinar identified three major policy priorities for governments and industry stakeholders. The first is the expansion of domestic refining capacity to reduce dependence on imported petroleum products and enhance regional self-sufficiency. The second is the development and maintenance of strategic petroleum reserves capable of cushioning the impact of global supply interruptions. The third is the acceleration of investments in alternative and cleaner energy sources, particularly gas and biofuels, to diversify energy supply and improve affordability.

Speakers observed that the global energy landscape is undergoing a significant shift, with policymakers increasingly balancing the competing demands of energy security, affordability and environmental sustainability. While acknowledging the growing global emphasis on cleaner energy, the webinar maintained that Africa’s transition must remain pragmatic and inclusive.

The experts argued that a “just transition” is essential for the continent, given its developmental realities and persistent energy access challenges. They noted that fossil fuels will continue to play an important role in supporting economic growth and industrialization in the short to medium term, even as investments in renewable and cleaner energy technologies are expanded.

Beyond supply concerns, discussions also focused on market pricing trends, vulnerabilities in international supply chains and the need for stronger regional cooperation to stabilize energy markets. Participants agreed that improved policy coordination among West African countries, enhanced energy infrastructure and increased investment in diversified energy sources would be critical to achieving long-term stability and resilience.

MEMAN reaffirmed its commitment to promoting transparent market development and supporting policy initiatives aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s and West Africa’s energy future. The association emphasized that the lessons from the Iran crisis should serve as a wake-up call for governments and industry leaders to accelerate reforms that will secure reliable, affordable and sustainable energy supplies for the region.

Industry stakeholders at the webinar concluded that while geopolitical conflicts may be beyond the control of West African nations, the region can significantly reduce its exposure to future oil market shocks through strategic investments, stronger institutions and a deliberate commitment to energy security.